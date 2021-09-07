Clonakilty's housing supply is insufficient for a functioning market

“The chronic shortage of housing supply in Clonakilty means that just 12 properties are currently being advertised for sale within a 10-minute drive from the town — with only eight of these being within walking distance.”

That’s according to auctioneer Martin Kelleher who says this level of supply is insufficient for a functioning housing market in a town, which since the end of the first lockdown has been seeing an influx of returning expats as well as families relocating from cities.

Cork County Council is set to allocate 109 social housing units by the end of the year. Picture Dan Linehan

In recent times Clonakility has seen the launch of a few new developments — including 99 homes at Sruthan Beag in Clogheen, a 90-house development at the Miles as well as a 13-house one at Cúl Árd Gullane.

Increased demand has meant that new houses being released this year sold quickly. Mr Kelleher says that the first phase of Sruthan Beag — offering 30 houses with prices ranging from €300,000 for a three-bed semi to €520,000 for a large detached house — sold out at the start of this year. “We expect to launch a new phase in summer 2022,’’ he reveals.

Hodnett Forde sold the first phase of a 10 house scheme at The Miles at the start of the year. “The houses priced from €285,000 and €300,000 sold mainly to first time buyers,’’ says auctioneer Andy Donoghue who is planning another release of semis and detached houses within a few weeks. At Cúl Árd, Mr Donoghue sold five detached houses this year and now has one remaining five-bed one priced at €550,000.

Cork County Council is set to allocate 109 social housing units by the end of the year. Local auctioneers say this will help alleviate the chronic housing shortage and will also free up spaces in the rental sector where properties are also scarce. Due to the increased number of new houses being released — the number of sales in Clonakilty seems to have increased on last year. By the end of August the Property Price Register showed 63 sales — just 17 shy of the total figure for 2020. Because of the chronic shortages prices are rising. Mr Donoghue says that first-time buyers are now being priced out of the market. “Three-bed semis which were selling for €270,000 have now gone up to €295,000,” he says, adding that there is also an unfulfilled demand for two-bed houses or apartments.

Prices are also increasing for the large family homes being sought by returning expats and relocating city dwellers. Despite the fact that restrictions are now being eased, Mr Kelleher says that these types of buyers are continuing to house hunt.

The highest price sale in Clonakilty so far this year was of a four-bed house at Clasharaggy, three kilometres from the town. This went for €560,000 in June exceeding its guide by €35,000 and proved to be one of Hodnett Forde’s busiest properties.

While the prices for properties in the town have gone up – auctioneers say that prices for coastal properties in the area have increased even more dramatically.

“A postcard-pretty cottage with sea views in Dunworley which we were guiding at €200,000 made €305,000 earlier in the summer — it attracted a huge number of viewers and sold as a permanent residence,’’ reveals auctioneer Martin Kelleher.

Wolfe Tone Street, Clonakilty €185,000

Because it’s attractive, central, and affordably priced, at €185,000, No 27 Wolfe Tone Street in Clonakilty will quite possibly be snapped up by a first-time buyer.

A 1920s-built, mid-terrace, three-storey property, it’s been redecorated by current owners in recent years.

“It’s beautifully presented and is very centrally located just off the town centre, close to secondary schools, bars, restaurants, and to Supervalu,” says auctioneer Martin Kelleher.

It has a three-bed house with 753 sq ft of living space and a garden at the rear, but has a low BER rating which will need to be addressed by new owners.

Mr Kelleher thinks it could be bought by a first-time buyer, by a holiday home buyer, or by an investor as it could potentially fetch €900 to €1,000 in monthly rent.

VERDICT: Attractively renovated and very central.

Rossmore, West Cork €380,000

Trade-up buyers who can’t find a spacious detached home in Clonakilty town might consider relocating to this four-bed property at Cloncorban near Rossmore village.

Located a little under 10km from Clonakilty, and a little over 2km from Rossmore, Lower House is a four-bed house with 1,780 sq ft of living space and a site of almost three-quarters of an acre.

Seeking offers of in excess of €380,000 for a property he describes as a “dream family home”, auctioneer Martin Kelleher says it was built in the early 2000s and is modern and well maintained with bright and airy accommodation as well a large detached garage.

“It’s on an elevated south-facing site bounded on the eastern side by a stream and has panoramic views of the surrounding countryside,” he says.

VERDICT: Has the kind of space that buyers are leaving the city to find.

Rosscarbery, West Cork €295,000

The viewers for 1, Downeen Cross, in Rosscarbery are mostly interested in buying it as a holiday home — but a small few are young couples having difficulty finding a property in Clonakilty.

Pointing out that it’s just a 10-minute drive from the town, Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde auctioneers say the modern three-bed end-of-terrace property, completed in 2018, has much to recommend it to both types of buyers.

“Completed in 2018, it’s an impressive 1,100 sq ft end of terrace house with a B3 energy rating and a high standard of finish.”The key selling point for holiday home buyers is that it’s within a few kilometres from Warren Beach, Owenahincha Beach and Long Strand.

“It has many amenities on its doorstep and the village of Glandore is within a short drive,” says Mr Donoghue, who already has a €275,000 bid on the property.

which is guiding at €295,000.

VERDICT: A modern house in a popular holiday spot.

Lady’s Cross Clonakilty €300,000

The type of property that’s now in very short supply in Clonakilty, No 32 Lady’s Cross is a three-bed semi with a guide of €300,000.

“It’s a modern, immaculately-kept house with 1,114 sq ft of space,” says auctioneer Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde auctioneers, He notes that Lady’s Cross is a popular development which overlooks a central green area and is within easy reach of the town centre and local amenities.

The house has already secured a bid of €290,000 and is being viewed by first-time buyers living locally as well as some buyers hoping to move to Clonakilty from the city, and a couple of downsizers, says Mr Donoghue, noting that it has attracted huge interest since launching on the market in July.

Located at the edge of town, the property is a five-minute drive from Pearse Street.

VERDICT: Not expected to remain on the market long.