Clonakilty's housing supply is insufficient for a functioning market

Because it’s attractive, central, and affordably priced, at €185,000, No 27 Wolfe Tone Street in Clonakilty will quite possibly be snapped up by a first-time buyer.
A 1920s-built, mid-terrace, three-storey property, it’s been redecorated by current owners in recent years.
“It’s beautifully presented and is very centrally located just off the town centre, close to secondary schools, bars, restaurants, and to Supervalu,” says auctioneer Martin Kelleher.
It has a three-bed house with 753 sq ft of living space and a garden at the rear, but has a low BER rating which will need to be addressed by new owners.
Mr Kelleher thinks it could be bought by a first-time buyer, by a holiday home buyer, or by an investor as it could potentially fetch €900 to €1,000 in monthly rent.
: Attractively renovated and very central.
Trade-up buyers who can’t find a spacious detached home in Clonakilty town might consider relocating to this four-bed property at Cloncorban near Rossmore village.
Located a little under 10km from Clonakilty, and a little over 2km from Rossmore, Lower House is a four-bed house with 1,780 sq ft of living space and a site of almost three-quarters of an acre.
Seeking offers of in excess of €380,000 for a property he describes as a “dream family home”, auctioneer Martin Kelleher says it was built in the early 2000s and is modern and well maintained with bright and airy accommodation as well a large detached garage.
“It’s on an elevated south-facing site bounded on the eastern side by a stream and has panoramic views of the surrounding countryside,” he says.
: Has the kind of space that buyers are leaving the city to find.
The viewers for 1, Downeen Cross, in Rosscarbery are mostly interested in buying it as a holiday home — but a small few are young couples having difficulty finding a property in Clonakilty.
Pointing out that it’s just a 10-minute drive from the town, Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde auctioneers say the modern three-bed end-of-terrace property, completed in 2018, has much to recommend it to both types of buyers.
“Completed in 2018, it’s an impressive 1,100 sq ft end of terrace house with a B3 energy rating and a high standard of finish.”The key selling point for holiday home buyers is that it’s within a few kilometres from Warren Beach, Owenahincha Beach and Long Strand.
“It has many amenities on its doorstep and the village of Glandore is within a short drive,” says Mr Donoghue, who already has a €275,000 bid on the property.
which is guiding at €295,000.
: A modern house in a popular holiday spot.
The type of property that’s now in very short supply in Clonakilty, No 32 Lady’s Cross is a three-bed semi with a guide of €300,000.
“It’s a modern, immaculately-kept house with 1,114 sq ft of space,” says auctioneer Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde auctioneers, He notes that Lady’s Cross is a popular development which overlooks a central green area and is within easy reach of the town centre and local amenities.
The house has already secured a bid of €290,000 and is being viewed by first-time buyers living locally as well as some buyers hoping to move to Clonakilty from the city, and a couple of downsizers, says Mr Donoghue, noting that it has attracted huge interest since launching on the market in July.
Located at the edge of town, the property is a five-minute drive from Pearse Street.
: Not expected to remain on the market long.