Starter Homes: A revamped three-bed in Cork lavished with TLC 

Capwell Road, Cork city €295,000

This 1930’s-built three-bed semi at 58 Capwell Road has the look of a property which has been lavished with TLC.

When the Irish Examiner last wrote about it in 2016 — it was a tired-looking house with 1980s-style décor and an F BER.

Since then current owners have pulled up all the carpets, varnished the floorboards, painted much of the timberwork, revamped the kitchen and the bathroom and upgraded the BER to a D.

“It’s a lovingly restored home in a highly desirable residential location adjacent to Turner’s Cross and within a short distance from the city centre,’’ says Cearbhall Behan of Behan Irwin Gosling who is seeking offers of €295,000.

In the upgraded kitchen the owners put in a new hardwood countertop and kept some of the older units which they painted grey. The updating also involved terracotta floor tiles, some open shelving and a Smeg oven and hob.

In the much-changed sitting room, the original floorboards have been revealed and varnished and the timber fireplace has been painted white and fitted with a stove.

The guest WC has also been updated and staircase in the hall has been painted grey and white. Upstairs there’s a modernised bathroom and three bedrooms — two with cast iron fireplaces and one which has been turned into a walk-in-wardrobe. Outside there’s a cobble lock driveway and a patio as well as a large side garden with room for expansion.

VERDICT: Just 1.5km from the city centre.

Lislevane, West Cork €275,000

The tide of people leaving cities and moving to coastal cottages like this one near Lislevane village in West Cork hasn’t stopped yet. That’s according to auctioneer Martin Kelleher, who this week started showing the attractively renovated two-bed property to holiday home buyers and to some Cork city dwellers who have their hearts set on becoming permanent seaside residents.

An old stone property dating from the early 1900s, it was renovated and upgraded 12 years ago. “The owners put on a new roof, rewired and replumbed it, and put in double glazed windows and oil-fired heating,’’ says Mr Kelleher, quoting a guide of €275,000.

Keeping the old-world look of the dormer windowed cottage, they exposed the ceiling beams as well as large sections of the old stone walls.

Offering 1,160 sq ft of living space, the property now has a large dining room/kitchen with a cathedral style ceiling, timber roof beams, exposed stone work and timber kitchen units with fuchsia pink doors. At ground level it also has a bathroom and a timber floored sitting room with a stove, while the upstairs has two bedrooms, one en suite. Set on a site of over half an acre, the cottage has gardens, a paddock and several outbuildings.

Mr Kelleher says its proximity to several local beaches is a key attraction. “Barry’s Cove is within a ten-minute walk – Moloney’s Strand is 2km and Dunworley Beach is 4km.” Located at Donaghmore near Lislevane it’s 12km from Clonakilty and 7km from Timoleague.

VERDICT: The type of coastal property that’s still in high demand.

98 Street, Cork City €235,000

Centrally located and affordable, this two-bed mid-terrace house at No 49, 98 Street, is new to the market with a guide of €235,000.

“It’s just a 15-minute walk from the city centre and a five minute one from UCC,’’ says Gretchen Kelleher of Barry’s auctioneers, explaining that the property, built in 1940, is located close to St Finbarr’s Cathedral. Built in 1940, it has 624 sq ft of living space and a D2 BER rating. Accommodation includes a kitchen dining living space, bathroom and two bedrooms.

VERDICT: Interest is expected from investors as well as first-time buyers.

Tower, Co Cork €295,000

Bungalows like this three-bed at 70 Oakmount in Tower are always very popular with downsizers. So says David Donovan of Sherry FitzGerald who expects to be kept busy showing the 1990s property to both first time buyers and downsizers.

“The location is very convenient to Tower village and is just around the corner from the local SuperValu,” he says, noting that it’s on a corner site.

Accommodation includes living room, kitchen diner, bathroom and three bedrooms, one en suite. On the market with a guide of €295,000, The bungalow is well kept but looks in need of some decorative updating.

VERDICT: The type of property that’s in short supply in Tower.