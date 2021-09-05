Looking for the Good Life? Biodiversity's a sure thing on Shannon shoreline at €450k

€450,000

Size: 102 sq m (1,100 sq ft)

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

BER: C2

HOME to creative and environmentally sensitive owners for the past decade or two, the upgraded Shannon estuary home Selborne at Shanganagh, is a little gem for anyone looking for an already renovated lifestyle bolthole: it comes with shoreline access by a shingle beach, a few acres, a cow house, a calf house, and a poultry house into the bargain.

Selborne has been reroofed, extened and upgraded

Very much made into a comfortable home, full of displayed art, wall hangings, books and LPs, it’s been a much-loved hideaway, has over three acres of organically-tended lands, and scope to do more with the larger of the outbuildings.

Work from home? Studio? Guest apartment? Short or long-term rental?

Interior is comfortable and warm

There are many options coming with the older-era detached dormer cottage overlooking Scattery Island and the broad reaches of the Shannon estuary, says Danielle O’Connor of Sherry FitzGerald McMahon who guides the charming property mix at €450,000. She is selling for a relocating owner with Co Clare heritage but who’s looking to spend more time with children and grandchildren, scattered themselves in Scotland and the UK.

Estuary setting at Querrin Co Clare

Its address is Querrin, a short drive from Kilrush, with Tarbert-Killimer ferry running year-round a little up the waterway, and it looks out over its own fields, Scattery Island and the remains of old, monastic settlements, plus the Clare-Kerry border running down the middle of the Shannon before it reaches the ocean.

The ground it is on (3.36 acres) runs towards a shingle beach beside a tiny access lane to the sea, so it’s literally at the end of the road for those looking to get away from motorway madness and suburban traffic snarls — you’d be more likely to see the fins of dolphin pods in the estuary than a traffic tail-back....

Al fresco dining

With a neat, new hipped slate-style roof with red ridge tiles, it still recalls its 1930s build roots, but inside there’s been a modernizing touch, combining old-world character, with parts with 12’ high ceilings and a lofted landing and bedroom, one of three, with one en suite.

Comfortwise, it has a C2 BER, cental heating and a wood-burning stove, and there have been upgrades throughout, most notably in the kitchen with white marble worktops and a range cooker, and the bathroom, which has a feature oval bath with water-feed spout/tap coming out of the wall.

Sherry FitzGerald’s Ms O’Connor says the house is presented in excellent condition throughout, with scope to do lots more with the main outbuilding, the cow house, with corrugated roof (and some windows and doors already installed) which is set a distance away, close to the water’s edge, and there are also smaller animal husbandry buildings for storage or,, indeed livestock, hens and ducks.

The land has been managed with an eye to biodiversity, with organic inputs, and the rewards can be seen in the rich variety of fauna, with mature native and fruit trees, and flora on the exceptionally private grounds, adds the selling agent.

Close to the house are seating areas with views, and an outdoor fireplace in a stone chimney breast for taking the chill off cooler evenings, alfresco dining and cooking, and star-gazing.

A man sends his dog on a game of fetch at the pier in Querrin, Clare today.

Because of the quality, it’s as suitable for full-time occupation or active holidays, with boating on the Shannon starting at the end of the garden.

VERDICT: A gentler setting on the Wild Atlantic Way, with Kerry views in one direction and the glories of Co Clare over its shoulder.