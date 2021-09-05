Looking for the Good Life? Biodiversity's a sure thing on Shannon shoreline at €450k

Upgraded cottage has ground, animal houses, access to a pebble beach, estuary and Scattery Island views
Looking for the Good Life? Biodiversity's a sure thing on Shannon shoreline at €450k

Waterfronting Selborne is on over three acres at  Shanganagh Querrin Co Clare. Agent Danielle O'Connor of Sherry FitzGerald McMahon guides at €450,000

Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 00:58
Property Editor Tommy Barker report

Querrin, Shannon Estuary

€450,000

Size

102 sq m (1,100 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

2

BER

C2

€450,000

Size: 102 sq m (1,100 sq ft)

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

BER: C2

HOME to creative and environmentally sensitive owners for the past decade or two, the upgraded Shannon estuary home Selborne at Shanganagh, is a little gem for anyone looking for an already renovated lifestyle bolthole: it comes with shoreline access by a shingle beach, a few acres, a cow house, a calf house, and a poultry house into the bargain.

Selborne has been reroofed, extened and upgraded
Selborne has been reroofed, extened and upgraded

Very much made into a comfortable home, full of displayed art, wall hangings, books and LPs, it’s been a much-loved hideaway, has over three acres of organically-tended lands, and scope to do more with the larger of the outbuildings.

Work from home? Studio? Guest apartment? Short or long-term rental?

Interior is comfortable and warm
Interior is comfortable and warm

There are many options coming with the older-era detached dormer cottage overlooking Scattery Island and the broad reaches of the Shannon estuary, says Danielle O’Connor of Sherry FitzGerald McMahon who guides the charming property mix at €450,000. She is selling for a relocating owner with Co Clare heritage but who’s looking to spend more time with children and grandchildren, scattered themselves in Scotland and the UK.

Estuary setting at Querrin Co Clare
Estuary setting at Querrin Co Clare

Its address is Querrin, a short drive from Kilrush, with Tarbert-Killimer ferry running year-round a little up the waterway, and it looks out over its own fields, Scattery Island and the remains of old, monastic settlements, plus the Clare-Kerry border running down the middle of the Shannon before it reaches the ocean.

The ground it is on (3.36 acres) runs towards a shingle beach beside a tiny access lane to the sea, so it’s literally at the end of the road for those looking to get away from motorway madness and suburban traffic snarls — you’d be more likely to see the fins of dolphin pods in the estuary than a traffic tail-back....

Al fresco dining
Al fresco dining

With a neat, new hipped slate-style roof with red ridge tiles, it still recalls its 1930s build roots, but inside there’s been a modernizing touch, combining old-world character, with parts with 12’ high ceilings and a lofted landing and bedroom, one of three, with one en suite.

Comfortwise, it has a C2 BER, cental heating and a wood-burning stove, and there have been upgrades throughout, most notably in the kitchen with white marble worktops and a range cooker, and the bathroom, which has a feature oval bath with water-feed spout/tap coming out of the wall.

Sherry FitzGerald’s Ms O’Connor says the house is presented in excellent condition throughout, with scope to do lots more with the main outbuilding, the cow house, with corrugated roof (and some windows and doors already installed) which is set a distance away, close to the water’s edge, and there are also smaller animal husbandry buildings for storage or,, indeed livestock, hens and ducks.

The land has been managed with an eye to biodiversity, with organic inputs, and the rewards can be seen in the rich variety of fauna, with mature native and fruit trees, and flora on the exceptionally private grounds, adds the selling agent.

Close to the house are seating areas with views, and an outdoor fireplace in a stone chimney breast for taking the chill off cooler evenings, alfresco dining and cooking, and star-gazing.

A man sends his dog on a game of fetch at the pier in Querrin, Clare today.
A man sends his dog on a game of fetch at the pier in Querrin, Clare today.

Because of the quality, it’s as suitable for full-time occupation or active holidays, with boating on the Shannon starting at the end of the garden.

VERDICT: A gentler setting on the Wild Atlantic Way, with Kerry views in one direction and the glories of Co Clare over its shoulder.

More in this section

€4.9m Scilly home 'Sully-ed' in best possible taste €4.9m Scilly home 'Sully-ed' in best possible taste
Sully's souper-dooper Kinsale pad is €4.9m dish of the day   Sully's souper-dooper Kinsale pad is €4.9m dish of the day  
Compliments to  Clonakilty 'chef to the stars'  Richy for €495k barnstorming family eco-home Compliments to  Clonakilty 'chef to the stars'  Richy for €495k barnstorming family eco-home
Looking for the Good Life? Biodiversity's a sure thing on Shannon shoreline at €450k

Join the Irish Examiner at our Property & Home LIVE event

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices