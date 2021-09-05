Looking for the Good Life? Biodiversity's a sure thing on Shannon shoreline at €450k

|
Querrin, Shannon Estuary
|
€450,000
Size: 102 sq m (1,100 sq ft)
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
BER: C2
Very much made into a comfortable home, full of displayed art, wall hangings, books and LPs, it’s been a much-loved hideaway, has over three acres of organically-tended lands, and scope to do more with the larger of the outbuildings.
Its address is Querrin, a short drive from Kilrush, with Tarbert-Killimer ferry running year-round a little up the waterway, and it looks out over its own fields, Scattery Island and the remains of old, monastic settlements, plus the Clare-Kerry border running down the middle of the Shannon before it reaches the ocean.
With a neat, new hipped slate-style roof with red ridge tiles, it still recalls its 1930s build roots, but inside there’s been a modernizing touch, combining old-world character, with parts with 12’ high ceilings and a lofted landing and bedroom, one of three, with one en suite.
Comfortwise, it has a C2 BER, cental heating and a wood-burning stove, and there have been upgrades throughout, most notably in the kitchen with white marble worktops and a range cooker, and the bathroom, which has a feature oval bath with water-feed spout/tap coming out of the wall.
The land has been managed with an eye to biodiversity, with organic inputs, and the rewards can be seen in the rich variety of fauna, with mature native and fruit trees, and flora on the exceptionally private grounds, adds the selling agent.
Because of the quality, it’s as suitable for full-time occupation or active holidays, with boating on the Shannon starting at the end of the garden.