Slow lane outdoor dining at Fastnet Trails' €495k private home,  with smoking hot BBQ corner

THERE’s been quite a bit of trailblazing down in West Cork, between the property hotspots of Schull and Ballydehob under the banner of ‘Fastnet Trails’ — and those self-same trails have proven a welcome boon in the past two summers of Irish family staycation holidays, and for locals too.

Ballycummisk, Rossbrin

A series of wonderful walks, on and off the Wild Atlantic Way, they so far total some 80kms of leisure trails, scanning scenery, archaeology, old butter roads, castles, coves and copper mines, along with headland hangouts.

Already off the beaten track (but, only just) is the inlet of Rossbrin, very little trafficked, with more activity almost on the water than on the boreens, thanks to the presence of a boatyard here for the past 35 years.

Rossbrin Castle, West Cork

The beauty of the backwater spot, with its entrance from the sea marked by a ruin facing Horse Island, has been opened up, ever so gently, by the arrival of a 13km looped walk under the aegis of Fastnet Trails out of Ballydehob, which opens up a vista of Roaringwater Bay, Carbery’s 100 Isles and its old sentinels, such as Rossbrin castle and Jeremy Irons’ Kilcoe castle.

Along its length, it also spans Ballydehob’s old 12 arch rail bridge, probes old cemeteries, and unearths gems like the remains of Cappaghglass and Ballycummisk copper mines, close to where this one-off, upmarket Ballycummisk, Rossbrin home has just come to market, as well-positioned for full-time residence as for holiday enjoyment.

With an €495,000 AMV with estate agent Ron Krueger of Engel & Voelkers, the property’s a modern, B2-BER assessed four-bed home, in walk-in order, on grounds of 0.6 of an acre, with extras to recommend it, ever on top of its setting.

You can smell the sea.....

It’s been a second home for a Cork business family, and has to one side a very large steel shed, big enough for boats, cars, bikes and a whole heap more outdoor pursuits paraphernalia, solve myriad storage issues, or could as readily be a workshop.

Front view, with shed on left

While the shed is the essence of practicality (the vacating family have a retail business that sells everything from a needle to an anchor), there’s a whole different aesthetic going with the back garden and its landscaping and layout, set up for outdoor lounging and dining.

It comes with banks of curved outdoor seating along low sheltering walls, has a BBQ set-up and a firepit, and the eye-catching part is a tall, boat-like bow or prow with overhead, angular pergola, a bit like an upturned craft’s ribs.

Spare ribs?

The main home, essentially a dormer, has 200 sq m or 2,140 sq ft within, with three first floor bedrooms, one of which is en suite plus walk-in robes, as well as a fourth ground floor en suite. Thus, it’s very accessible and adaptable for families of all ages and stages, most sizes and for visitors too.

At ground there’s also a front reception room with Liscannor stone chimney breast, and a rear kitchen/dining/family space, with quality contemporary finishes and breakfast, with an even larger tall Liscannor stone fire breast by the dining end, plus there’s access to a sunroom/conservatory and, in turn, to the patio/outdoor dining and entertaining set-up.

For further entertainment (on top of the many walks), Ballydehob can be reached on foot, or by car in five minutes where there a lively café, bar, entertainment and restaurant scene, with jazz and traditional music festivals coming back into swing post-Covid and in coming seasons.

The Price Register shows just a handful of sales in West Cork’s Rossbrin, the latest is at over €400,000, and Engel & Voelkers’ Ron Krueger hopes the bar will be raised higher with this sale, with the €495,000 AMV reflecting the fact it’s slightly inland, without a sea view.

Indicative of that premium, elsewhere around Ballydehob, actor Saoirse Ronan last year paid over €800,000 for a coastal home near Foilnamuck, and a few other houses near her have tipped the €1m mark in the past year, as they had sea vistas, or that magic dust ingredient, ocean and water frontage (see also P1 and P13), while a dramatic new-build at Ballyrisode which went ‘sale agreed’ in early summer for an undisclosed c €1m appears to be back quietly on the market.

VERDICT: Blaze your own trail around Ballydehob.

Rossbrin, West Cork

€495,000

Size: 205sq m (2,215 sq ft)

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

BER: B2

THERE's been quite a bit of trailblazing down in West Cork, between the property hotspots of Schull and Ballydehob under the banner of 'Fastnet Trails' - and those self-same trails have proven a welcome boon in the past two summers of Irish family staycation holidays, and for locals too.

A series of wonderful walks, on and off the Wild Atlantic Way, they so far total some 80kms of leisure trails, scanning scenery, archaeology, old butter roads, castles, coves and copper mines, along with headland hangouts.

In many ways. they are 'slow lane' antidotes to the busy buzz, and occasional car traffic back-ups in the seaside resorts dotted along the N71, which clearly have enjoyed their global pandemic-era summers in the sun.

Already off the beaten track (but, only just) is the peaceful inlet of Rossbrin, very little trafficked, with more activity almost on the water than on the boreens, thanks to the presence of a boatyard here for the past 35 years.

The beauty of the backwater spot, with its entrance from the sea marked by a ruin facing Horse Island, has been opened up, ever so gently, by the arrival of a 13km looped walk under the aegis of Fastnet Trails out of Ballydehob, which opens up a vista of Roaringwater Bay, Carbery's 100 Isles and its old sentinels, such as Rossbrin castle and Jeremy Irons' Kilcoe castle, in all of its restored glory.

Along its length, it also spans Ballydehob's old 12 arch rail bridge, probes old cemeteries, and unearths gems like the remains of Cappaghglass and Ballycummisk copper mines, close to where this one-off, upmarket Ballycummisk, Rossbrin home has just come to market, as well-positioned for full-time residence as for holiday enjoyment.

Carrying a €495,000 AMV with estate agent Ron Krueger of Engel & Voelkers, the property's a modern, B2-BER assessed four-bed home, in walk-in order, on grounds of 0.6 of an acre, with extras to recommend it, ever on top of its setting.

It's been a second home for a Cork business family, and has to one side a very large steel shed, big enough for boats, cars, bikes and a whole heap more outdoor pursuits paraphernalia, solve myriad storage issues, or could as readily be a workshop for someone who wants to work/create from home.

While the shed is the essence of practicality (the vacating family have a retail business that sells everything from a needle to an anchor), there's a whole different aesthetic going with the back garden and its landscaping and layout, set up for outdoor lounging and dining.

It comes with banks of curved outdoor seating along low sheltering walls, has a BB set-up and a firepit, and the eye-catching part is a tall, boat-like bow or prow with overhead, angular pergola, a bit like a an upturned craft’s ribs.

The main home, essentially a dormer, has 200 sq m or 2,140 sq ft within, with three first floor bedrooms, one of which is en suite plus walk-in robes, as well as a fourth ground floor en suite, so it’s very accessible and adaptable for families or all ages, most sizes and for visitors too.

At ground there’s also a front reception room with Liscannor stone chimney breast, and a rear kitchen/dining/family space, with quality contemporary finishes and breakfast, with an even larger tall Liscannor stone fire breast by the dining end, plus there’s access to a sunroom/conservatory and, in turn, to the patio/outdoor dining and entertaining set-up.

For further entertainment (on top of the many walks) Ballydehob can be reached on foot, or by car in five minutes where there a lively café, bar, entertainment and restaurant scene, with jazz and traditional music festivals coming back into swing post-Covid and in coming seasons.

The Price Register shows just a handful of sales in West Cork’s Rossbrin, the latest is at over €400,000, and Engle & Voelkers’ Ron Krueger hopes the bar will be raised a bit higher with this sale, with the €495,000 AMV reflecting the fact it’s slightly inland, without a sea view, which adds a premium to any price.

Indicative of that premium, elsewhere around Ballydehob, actor Saoirse Ronan last year paid over €800,000 for a coastal home near Foilnamuck, and a few other houses near her have tipped the €1m mark in the past year, as they had sea vistas, or that magic dust ingredient, ocean and water frontage (see also p1-13 this edition), while a dramatic new-build at Ballyrisode which had gone ‘sale agreed’ in early summer for an undisclosed c €1m appear to be back quietly on the market.

VERDICT: Blaze your own trail around Ballydehob.