€4.9m Scilly home 'Sully-ed' in best possible taste

Scilly, Kinsale €4.9 million Size 320 sq m (3,400 sq ft) Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 4 BER Exempt (Protected Structure)



IT’S very often a case of ‘first-in, best dressed,’ when it comes to snapping up the very best locations for luscious homes. That point is perfectly made by the positioning of Kinsale harbour’s Raffeen, set to have its day in the sun as it comes to market with a lofty €4.9 million price tag, and with its feet in the water.

Dusk at Raffeen, Scilly

Set right by the water’s edge at Scilly, looking south over the harbour and the marina and the forts, James and Charles, with the town of Kinsale to its side, it’s a proper Georgian period property and a sea-lover’s paradise.

Kitchen has been moved to the front of the house

Brought to 21st century standards of comfort, with pontoon and boathouse by its owners, a young family who’ve overseen its gentle transformation is done, you might say given their business niche pedigree, with ‘taste’.

Scilly setting and marina views

Behind the job is Colum ‘Sully’ O’Sullivan, one half of the upmarket food company Cully & Sully, which was founded in 2004, and which was sold to a big organic food company Hain Celestial in 2012 for an undisclosed sum, likely to be double-digit millions of euros.

Harbour home with few parallels

Raffeen’s stand-out selling point now as it comes to market via joint agent Engel & Voelkers and Colliers, is, of course, its sheer prime spot in Kinsale’s epicentre, on the water, with its own pontoon, quay and water-frontage, allowing access to boats at any state of the tides.

Floating pontoon and small craft. The buyer is likely to have a bigger boat.....

There’s an almost palpable sense of excitement and appreciation of this particular property from E&V’s Ron Krueger, and Colliers’ Marcus Magnier: the same two firms co-steered the c €5.5 million sale in summer 2020 of West Cork’s Horse Island, to an Asian buyer.

In these cases, water-frontage is up there with the primacy of location in drawing international buyers. At its c €4.9m price level (it might well go over it), Raffeen might be seeking to reset Kinsale’s upper price targets of the past decade, but it’s a drop in the ocean compared to what the global super-wealthy are prepared to pay for their Superyachts…and, sure, don’t they need a place to park them?

Quite unusually, this property’s half an acre plot includes a portion of the harbour, and the water over it, so the foreshore’s fully the owners’ very own, and the fortunate occupiers who’ve been here of late have maximised that attraction.

They have got a family fleet of kayaks, a Rankin dinghy, RIB, and a single rowing scull which Colum O’Sullivan has used to row out several miles to Sandycove island, round the mouth of Kinsale harbour, or upriver towards Kilmacsimon: is there a typographical challenge or tongue-twister in Cully & Sully’s Sully taking his scull out from Scilly?

Row Up? Picture Denis Minihane.

Sully, with his wife UCD law lecturer Joanne (Joey) Blennherhasset, landed the prime-set period and protected structure in 2013, in an off-market deal with the Price Register showing it at €1.5 million in 2013, and it shows again in 2016 at €1.9m, possibly after an inter-family/firm asset transfer.

At the time they bought Raffeen, the couple with two young children had already moved to Kinsale from Ballycotton (the other half of Cully & Sully is Cullen Allen, of East Cork Ballymaloe family and foods fame) and were renting an old cottage at winsome Scilly with its clutch of period beauties, warehouse conversions such as Pallace Wharf, slate-hung terraces and contemporary inserts and upstarts. They got wind of Raffeen’s availability, having been in one family’s ownership, the Dormans, since at least the early 1900s, and they pounced.

Central hall and internal arch

While lovely, and it carried its age well, it clearly needed updating and “having previously lived for a while in a house in Kerry that was freezing, old, cold and damp, I didn’t want to be in another old house where you’d resent the cold and having to spend €10,000 a year on heating,” says Sully.

So, they drafted in the services of Jack Coughlan Associates and JCA’s conservation specialists Gareth O’Callaghan and Haraldo Olivera, and got dug in, and dug down, determined to make the house which dates at least to the early 1800s comfortable for modern-day living (they also used JCA Architects to come up with conversion plans for the upstairs of the 1,600 sq ft adjacent lofted boathouse, with feature brick internal walls and exposed beams, to feature lots of glazing.)

Lofted boathouse has untapped potential, and a full planning grant for conversion to Manhattan-style loft with lots of glazing for views

Up came the floors to allow for damp-proofing and insulation and then the old boards went back down again, on top of (gas-fired centrally-heated) underfloor heating. Toasty, as well as tasty.

Suite dreams

New bathrooms with power showers were installed, and sash windows were conserved, or replaced with closely matched new ones, and glazing is now double throughout (except for the wine cellar) in slender panes.

Special wiring was inserted along the stone walls, connected to an electric current which, using reverse osmosis, stops rising damp and water penetration.

Ceilings with ornate plasterwork were repaired or reinstated, done by specialist firm Capital Mouldings, and overseeing it all was skilled builder PJ Lane from Mallow, whose other conservation work is seen in places like UCC.

Paying tribute to the skill and diligence of the architect, and builder, Colum O’Sullivan adds that the house got rewiring, replumbing, replastering: the works, though with due care and diligence to preserving original fabric and fittings in the main, with stand-out features like the internal hall arch and the gentle rise of the stairs with a tall, arch-topped sash window on the stairs’ turn.

Drawing room

Even though it’s 3,500 sq ft, the classic five-bay Georgian house isn’t huge and hasn’t surplus rooms: it seems to personify quality, over quantity.

Porch, not Porsche

Entered by a central porch to a hall, it has its main reception room to the right and to the left is the kitchen, linking to a lounge/family room beyond, with side external access to private grounds. There’s a store/wine cellar, plant room, and guest WC and, well, just large, gracious hall at the core.

Up the stairs and off two landings are up to five bedrooms, one to the rear off the lower landing with double aspect, and off the first floor proper are four bedrooms, three to the front, and two of them have a double aspect, and

the best of harbour views. The largest is 23’ by 18’ at max, keeping an eye on the town side as well as the water and the marina, and has an en suite, while the other bedrooms are served by a main family bathroom, plus a shower room. Meanwhile, a further, attic level, holds a home office, with dormer window.

Raffeen seems deliberately restrained, low-key and modest, as there’s many a Tiger era mansion with more en suites than you could shake an, eh, toilet brush at. (As an aside, when redoing the houses, pipes used to take pumped seawater up to tanks in the attic for old WC flushes were dispensed with: times have moved on with the tides.)

Overall condition is immaculate, bright with high ceilings and with comfort levels vouched for by the little-expense-spared spending on conservation and décor - although the sale at/from €4.9 million doesn’t include the vintage Italian Murano glass chandeliers and some other precious lighting and items.

Old Cedar of Lebanon trees are retained too at an adjacent property, Pallace Wharf, a converted fish warehouse which sold for c €4m in the mid 2000s.

Hard surfacing in Kilkenny limestone went down, the lawn was relaid with new drainage and has an irrigation system (plus robotic lawnmower set-up) for easy maintenance, there’s paving and gravel on the drive, with room for up to four cars, past electric gates.

Separately, the boathouse does ‘what it says on the tin’, holds boats, whilst the quay walls were bolstered and ringed with glass for protection, and stone steps now lead down to the property’s private, floating pontoon.

So, little or nothing at all to do at this turn-key, turn-quay home but roll up, or row in?

Wait, though, slow the jets, or the jet-skis: there’s the as-yet untapped full potential of the adjacent, detached boathouse, stone-built with a feature brick-lined interior and with well-preserved feature timber joists and beams at first-floor level.

The couple got a grant of planning permission a few years back to convert the first floor here to further self-contained residential space, with JCA coming up with expanses of glass inserted on two sides, east and south, for the very most of harbour and craft scanning panoramas.

Sully says if they were staying on, it’s the next job they’d do, and the full planning grant is good until 2023.

O’Sullivan, who continues to work with Cully & Sully’s new owners Hain Celestial and with their other brands such as Linda McCartney foods, says they are selling for another project with land, but will stay in the Kinsale area when they’ve put down roots, enjoying lots of sports and especially water sports and sailing.

The joint auctioneers describe the fully-upgraded Raffeen as an iconic Kinsale property, preserved with integrity and “an idyllic family home, where classic Georgian elegance meets modern-day comfort and convenience.”

Coining a French description as a “pieds dans l’eau,” it is, they add, literally dipping its toes at the water’s edge and one of just a very small handful in Kinsale to boast that claim: even fewer owners can tie a boat up to their home’s boundary wall, and have an ever-captivating view with perfect aspect.

However....drat, it’s for sale with one of Kinsale’s higher private home price expectations, €4.9m, remember.

Higher priced at €6.36m is Ballinacurra House, upriver, far larger and which has been running as a hospitality venue (now so well-known as singer Michael Jackson’s Irish hideaway after he spent months there with his children.)

Close to Ballinacurra, the period Ballywilliam House came for sale just over a month ago with estuary frontage, at €2.95m (its previous owner was singer Tori Amos, and it has been a high-end Airbnb rental of late, post refurbishment.)

Withdrawn from the open market is a modern mansion, Constantia Farm above the town, which had an unconfirmed €5m price tag and strong offers made on it, sources say, but, as of now, the Big 5-0 is a price bar not met, even with the Kinsale ‘aura’, since Celtic Tiger Days.

Uphill at Scilly, opposite the Spaniard, a large modern home OceanBreeze, has a lofty €5m price tag but no waterfrontage, while right next to the Trident Hotel a small home called Edgewater, with its own yacht marina, has a €2.25m price tag.

Over at Oysterhaven, another period property which also has a hospitality wing, Walton Court, has been for sale for a period, most recently in two lots, with a €4.5 million AMV and now has the main house and courtyard ‘sale agreed’ at c €2/2.5m, with Colliers also involved there as joint agents.

Raffeen might be the last of the summer 2021 ‘Big Ticket’ property arrivals in Cork’s take on St Tropez (minus all that sun), but there’s a more than fair chance it will be sold and in new, fortunate hands and well-heeled ownership before most of its rivals: it’s that well-set.

VERDICT: Scilly money? Not to the right buyer.

Pictures: Jakub Walutek