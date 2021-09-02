€4.9m Scilly home 'Sully-ed' in best possible taste

Set right by the water’s edge at Scilly, looking south over the harbour and the marina and the forts, James and Charles, with the town of Kinsale to its side, it’s a proper Georgian period property and a sea-lover’s paradise.
Brought to 21st century standards of comfort, with pontoon and boathouse by its owners, a young family who’ve overseen its gentle transformation is done, you might say given their business niche pedigree, with ‘taste’.
Behind the job is Colum ‘Sully’ O’Sullivan, one half of the upmarket food company Cully & Sully, which was founded in 2004, and which was sold to a big organic food company Hain Celestial in 2012 for an undisclosed sum, likely to be double-digit millions of euros.
Raffeen’s stand-out selling point now as it comes to market via joint agent Engel & Voelkers and Colliers, is, of course, its sheer prime spot in Kinsale’s epicentre, on the water, with its own pontoon, quay and water-frontage, allowing access to boats at any state of the tides.
There’s an almost palpable sense of excitement and appreciation of this particular property from E&V’s Ron Krueger, and Colliers’ Marcus Magnier: the same two firms co-steered the c €5.5 million sale in summer 2020 of West Cork’s Horse Island, to an Asian buyer.
In these cases, water-frontage is up there with the primacy of location in drawing international buyers. At its c €4.9m price level (it might well go over it), Raffeen might be seeking to reset Kinsale’s upper price targets of the past decade, but it’s a drop in the ocean compared to what the global super-wealthy are prepared to pay for their Superyachts…and, sure, don’t they need a place to park them?
Sully, with his wife UCD law lecturer Joanne (Joey) Blennherhasset, landed the prime-set period and protected structure in 2013, in an off-market deal with the Price Register showing it at €1.5 million in 2013, and it shows again in 2016 at €1.9m, possibly after an inter-family/firm asset transfer.
While lovely, and it carried its age well, it clearly needed updating and “having previously lived for a while in a house in Kerry that was freezing, old, cold and damp, I didn’t want to be in another old house where you’d resent the cold and having to spend €10,000 a year on heating,” says Sully.
Up came the floors to allow for damp-proofing and insulation and then the old boards went back down again, on top of (gas-fired centrally-heated) underfloor heating. Toasty, as well as tasty.
New bathrooms with power showers were installed, and sash windows were conserved, or replaced with closely matched new ones, and glazing is now double throughout (except for the wine cellar) in slender panes.
Ceilings with ornate plasterwork were repaired or reinstated, done by specialist firm Capital Mouldings, and overseeing it all was skilled builder PJ Lane from Mallow, whose other conservation work is seen in places like UCC.
Paying tribute to the skill and diligence of the architect, and builder, Colum O’Sullivan adds that the house got rewiring, replumbing, replastering: the works, though with due care and diligence to preserving original fabric and fittings in the main, with stand-out features like the internal hall arch and the gentle rise of the stairs with a tall, arch-topped sash window on the stairs’ turn.
Even though it’s 3,500 sq ft, the classic five-bay Georgian house isn’t huge and hasn’t surplus rooms: it seems to personify quality, over quantity.
Entered by a central porch to a hall, it has its main reception room to the right and to the left is the kitchen, linking to a lounge/family room beyond, with side external access to private grounds. There’s a store/wine cellar, plant room, and guest WC and, well, just large, gracious hall at the core.
Raffeen seems deliberately restrained, low-key and modest, as there’s many a Tiger era mansion with more en suites than you could shake an, eh, toilet brush at. (As an aside, when redoing the houses, pipes used to take pumped seawater up to tanks in the attic for old WC flushes were dispensed with: times have moved on with the tides.)
Sully says if they were staying on, it’s the next job they’d do, and the full planning grant is good until 2023.
Coining a French description as a “pieds dans l’eau,” it is, they add, literally dipping its toes at the water’s edge and one of just a very small handful in Kinsale to boast that claim: even fewer owners can tie a boat up to their home’s boundary wall, and have an ever-captivating view with perfect aspect.
Pictures: Jakub Walutek