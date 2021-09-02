Sully's souper-dooper Kinsale pad is €4.9m dish of the day  

A super tasty Kinsale harbour heritage home, renovated by entrepreneur Colum ‘Sully’ O’Sullivan who made some of his money from the Cully & Sully brand, could be Munster’s fastest takeaway multimillion-euro property.

The worldclass job done on the Georgian Raffeen House will put it right to the top of the wishlist of the very wealthy who are on the hunt for a waterfront Irish property and may be unperturbed by its €4.9m launch price.

The understated, luxury Kinsale period home, with adjoining lofted boathouse at Scilly, looking south over the harbour and Kinsale marina, has water frontage, a floating pontoon and very unusually even owns a section of the harbour and the water which laps over it.

Undoubtedly, it’s one of Kinsale’s very best houses thanks to its exceptional position in a town not short of superlative properties, and record-topping sale prices to match its St Tropez-like lifestyle and seafaring comparisons.

It joins 14 other €1m+ Kinsale properties currently up for sale, with a handful of them in the €3m to €6m price bracket, but it may leapfrog over most of those to sell in jig-time, and maybe for over €5m into the bargain?

Oceanbreeze in Kinsale, which has a €5m price tag

Raffeen House is listed internationally with joint agents Ron Krueger of Engel & Voelkers, and Marcus Magnier of Colliers who between them netted €5.5m this time last year for West Cork’s Horse island, which was sold practically ‘sight unseen’ to an Asian buyer at the global pandemic’s height.

It joins the exalted price company of the likes of Ballinacurra House, at €6.35m; Oceanbreeze at €5m, a property called Constantia Farm launched earlier at €5m but appears to be off-market now; and Walton Court at Oysterhaven, guided at €4.5m in two lots, with the main house and courtyard ‘sale agreed’ at c €2.5m.

Raffeen House was bought by Cully & Sully food company co-founder Colum O’Sullivan in 2013 for €1.5 million in an off-market deal from a family who had links to it for over 100 years. He purchased the property after selling Cully & Sully to US-based organic food giant Hain Celestial in 2012 for an undisclosed multi-million euro sum.

'Sully,’ his wife UCD law lecturer Joanne Blennerhasset, and their children Chloe and James moved in after a year-long restoration which added 21st-century comforts to Georgian grace and good taste. And added value.

It got a painstaking conservation job carried out under expert architectural guidance, and has five bedrooms, 3,500sq ft, and a half-acre, plus planning is granted to convert the upper floor of the stone and slate-topped lofted boathouse to a glass-fronted loft apartment almost hanging over the water.

The couple say they are looking for another project, aiming to stay in the Kinsale area where they’ve made huge use of the property’s water frontage, with a small family fleet of kayaks, a RIB, a single scull and a Rankin dinghy. Its next owners are likely to have bigger boats.