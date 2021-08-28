Big, bright, ready-to-go €480,00 family option in Castlelyons

ANYONE looking for a spacious family home handy to Fermoy (6 km) and Midleton (20 minute drive) should check out the detached four-bed that features here.

Built a dozen or so years ago, it stretches to 3,000 sq ft and there’s no question either of it being shoehorned into a tight site - there’s more than an acre of land to play on.

Garden at Kilcor

Selling agent Donal Barry of Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan says the Kilcor home is a “fabulous house” with terrific views over the Bride Valley.

“It looks directly onto Corrin Hill in Fermoy,” Mr Barry says, a prominent landmark for motorists as their zip along the M8, and a spot popular with those fond of a moderate trek, along the 4.5km Corrin trail, that takes you to a giant stone cross at the summit.

The house is just a two minute drive from Castlelyons village where there’s a great GAA club, a primary school, local creche, playground and a Centra store, as well as two pubs and a post office. The M8 to Dublin is a 10 minute drive away and the Jack Lynch Tunnel is 25 minutes by car.

Some nice extras include underfloor heating on the ground floor, a sunroom and a huge kitchen diner (32’ 9” x 15’ 11”) with a feature island unit, granite worktops and an AGA.

There's also a living room, utility, guest WC and a bedroom on the ground floor.

Overhead, two of the three bedrooms have walk-in wardrobes and ensuites. Mr Barry, who is guiding at €480,000, says the bathroom finishes are excellent.

He’s also impressed by the immense attic space (43'9" x 13'0"). The attic is fully floored, with fully fitted stairs access.

Mr Barry says interest is strong and it’s currently under offer, at the asking price. With lots of viewings lined up, he expects it to exceed the price tag. It’s attracting a variety of house hunters, from first time buyers at the upper end of the market, to families looking to trade up.

“People looking to relocate home from the UK are also very much in the mix,” Mr Barry says.

He adds that there's great privacy, as the house is up a long drive.

VERDICT: A ready-to-go family home of generous proportions with lovely countryside views.