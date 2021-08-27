Houses start at €240,000 in Killeagh scheme that should attract First Time Buyers 

WITH interest in East Cork properties enjoying a pandemic boost as home hunters migrate towards the countryside, a new development in Killeagh will hold particular appeal for first time buyers (FTBs).

Just launched this week through Hegarty Properties, Dromdiah Park looks set to be a smart-looking, modern development of 10 different house types, with two and three bed semi-ds and mid-terrace properties featuring in the Phase 1 release of 29 homes.

Computer generated image of Dromdiah Park

Starting at €240,000, the homes, by Midleton-based Blueprint Homes (BPH Construction), are eligible for the Help-to-Buy scheme which offers FTBs a rebate of up to €30,000/10% back on the sale price. (Caveat: To be eligible for the scheme, FTBs must be taking out a mortgage of at least 70% of the sale price).

The homes also have a fit-out allowance included in the sale price.

Selling agent Adrianna Hegarty says the location provides easy access to Cork/Waterford via the N25, while the towns of Midleton and Youghal are a few minutes by car. Cork city is about a 40 minute drive.

Beaches abound in the area and worth mentioning is the newly extended Red Barn to Youghal boardwalk. Nearby, Glenbower Wood hosts scenic woodland trails and the development will be within walking distance of the €19.8m Midleton to Youghal Greenway, currently under construction and with an expected completion date of June 2023 (the pandemic has caused delays). When completed, the greenway will provide a 23km-long cycle and walkway along the old disused railway track from Midleton to Youghal, through Mogeely and Killeagh.

The Dromdiah Park homes — named after the erstwhile Great House in the area, now a burnt-out shell — are being sold off the plans, and are currently up to roof level, Ms Hegarty says. There are no showhouses.

Computer generated image of Dromdiah Park home interior

Computer generated image of Dromdiah Park home interior

They come with an “A2” energy rating, air-to-water heating systems, underfloor heating on the ground floor, a fitted attic stairs, back gardens laid to lawn, an outside tap and off street parking for two cars.

Ms Hegarty says they’ve been busy taking pre-bookings and the likelihood is that Phase 2, with a similar number of houses to the first phase, will be released in October. A Phase 3 release is further down the line.

While Phase 1 features mid-terrace and semi-ds homes, later phases will include end-of-terrace properties.

Within walking distance of Killeagh village, Ms Hegarty says as well as first time buyers, she expects queries from couples looking to downsize from more rural parts of the East Cork countryside, who want to be able to walk to the local shops and other amenities. She’s also had queries from people looking to return home from abroad.

Killeagh village is well served and has a primary school, church, shops, post office, pharmacy and garda station.

VERDICT: Good news for First Time Buyers with a yen for East Cork.