House of the Week: An enchanted cottage in Glengarriff for €545,000 

CONVINCING someone to trade their London maisonette for a life of love and adventure in a fairytale setting isn’t what you’d call a hard sell. So when the current owner of Enchanted Cottage sold her UK home and moved 40 years ago to Glengarriff, elle n’a rien regretté.

Her partner had bought the cottage for a friend of his mother who had a yen for a move to West Cork, but back in those days, the property was in a fairly shocking state, and the mother’s friend declined. The London girl’s partner could see its potential and persuaded a local man to help him restore it. His also persuaded his London sweetheart that her money and time was better invested in a cottage and a life in Glengarriff. It was part of his greater plan to raise money to sail with her around the world.

Enchanted Cottage, Glengarrif

“Initially his plan was to sell the cottage in Glengarriff, but then we came up with the idea that if I bought it off him, he would have the money to go sailing. So I sold up and moved over,” the owner says.

Her partner did tremendous work to the cottage - it had no kitchen to speak of, just a lean-to, and the toilet was outdoor, with a stream running through it. There was no stairs, just a step ladder up to two tiny bedrooms, and no windows to the front of the house “because when that cottage was built, it was warmth they were interested in and not views,” she says.

They knocked the house down as far as the ceiling of the first floor and then built it up the way they wanted, installing a bedroom and a bathroom upstairs “and a very beautiful staircase, built by a local craftsman”. They also installed some picture windows to make the most of their exceptional surroundings.

In the early 1990s, they added an extension, with double doors overlooking the garden, adding a guest bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor.

Later, a garage her partner had built was converted into a detached music room, opening onto the magnificent garden, with ample room for a grand piano.

The final addition was a purple conservatory, and it’s hard to imagine a nicer spot for breakfast, sunny, light filled and surrounded by spectacularly lush planting, the fiery orange of montbretia this time of year.

You’d be hard pushed to pick your favourite spot at Enchanted Cottage because the competition is fierce. Should you sit with your legs swinging over the jetty at the end of the garden of this splendidly restored original fisherman’s cottage on the edge of a sheltered cove?

Or inside the wide open doors of the music room and revel in the luxuriant gardens?

The work the owner’s partner did in the 1.5 acre gardens is nothing short of phenomenal, a skill he inherited from his mother. It’s laden with gorgeous plants and specimen trees. In the mix is New Zealand Tree Fern, Magnolia, Clematis, Himalayan Rhododendron, Sequoia - a Californian Redwood grown from seeds brought back from Muir Woods - and a variety of fruit trees, apple, pear and plum.

He did all this in between sailing, albeit not quite around the world, more like a couple of Atlantic crossings to the Caribbean and back.

It’s breaking the owner’s heart to sell up, but having lost her partner 14 years ago, it’s all a bit too much for her now.

She will miss the uniqueness of the property and all the memories she shared there with the man with big plans.

Olivia Hanafin of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill is selling the SIZE property, with a guide price of €545,000, and she believes it may attract Cork city dwellers looking for a holiday home or a retired couple who want to live near the water. Or, given the potential to extend, it could attract a family.

“It’s a stunning property, a private oasis just 3km from Glengarriff," she says.

“Properties that are a stone’s throw from the water don’t come up too often here. What’s more, it has a sunny aspect in an area prized for its beauty and it’s water sports,” Ms Hanafin says.

As for the vendor? "It’s going to be heartbreaking, but I have to be practical about it,” she says. "It's too big for me."

VERDICT: Absolutely lives up to its name.