Ethnic and religious repression is almost as old as the ages: what’s happening in Afghanistan right now has numerous chilling precedents, including pogroms which saw thousands of Eastern European Jews fleeing persecution in Lithuania in the 1880s.

Hundreds of them fetched up as refugees over the next decade in Ireland, prompting the casual naming of a Cork city district near the docks as Jewtown.

Never used pejoratively, the address name stuck through generations, recalling a chapter in Irish and international history. Even though Cork’s Jewish community has waned in recent decades, and the synagogue closed some years ago, the historical links are retained and recalled in things like the naming of Jewtown’s Shalom Park, a public space with an annual lighting of the ‘Nine Lamps’ lights ceremony called Hannukah, and proud family surnames like Goldberg. Former 1977 Cork Lord Mayor Gerald Yael Goldberg is remembered, inter alia, in the naming of a pub, Goldbergs, and a pedestrian bridge by Union Quay, nicknamed the Passover.

Central to the late 19th establishment of Cork’s Jewtown were streets like Albert Street, Albert Road, Monarea Terrace, Geraldine Place, Hibernian Terrace, Electric Terrace and Eastville, with long rows of soundly built, but compact, artisan homes, many of them brick-faced.

The annual lighting of the ‘Nine Lamps’ lights ceremony for Hannukah at Shalom Park. Picture Clare Keogh

Now, one of the bigger property two-storey examples, No 13 Eastville has come to market, listed with a €315,000 AMV via estate agent Laura Pratt of Lisney. She’s acting for a trade-up owner who bought back in 2013, renovating and moving in by 2014, when the Price Register shows it selling in a less salubrious state, for €95,000, before upgrades.

Also showing on the Register are No 8, making €100k in 2013; No 10 sold in 2014, for €125,000. By 2015, the march of price recovery continued, when No 4 sold for €143,000, and by 2018, No 7 fetched €196,000.

Adjoining streets, rows and terraces in this inner suburban city setting just east of Cork City Hall show the same sort of price and value increases, especially when renovated examples come to market, and quite a few examples on neighbouring streets have tipped over the €250k level.

The two-storey, plus attic, three-bedroomed No 13 Eastville is probably one of the better examples, evidenced by a very impressive B2 BER, helped by improved insulation levels, new sash-style replacement double-glazed windows, and the installation of a solid fuel stove in lieu of an open fireplace, along with zoned gas central heating.

The floor area’s surprisingly good too, at 117 sq m or 1,259 sq ft, with a hall, front reception room with exposed brick and stone walls and chimney breast.

Behind is a large, extended and opened-up kitchen/dining room, about 20’ by 13’, with Belfast sink and access to a west-facing enclose back patio, and there’s also a guest WC, and a utility.

Above, No 13 has three bedrooms; one of them at attic/second-floor level with Velux is en suite, and on the middle level are a main family bathroom, with four-piece suite, and two bedrooms, one to the front, the other behind.

It’s in walk-in condition, within a walk of the city centre. In the owners’ time here, the city’s south docks area has started its pivot to a new future, with new offices on Albert Quay filling up with thousands of jobs, and heaps more in mixed developments master-planned for decades to come, down Kennedy Quay in old grain structures, and deeper down along Centre Park Road and Monahan Road, into the Marina.

Albert Road is on the 202a bus route, and almost on No 13’s doorstep are Sonny’s deli, Salt café, a shop/post office, Shalom Park, Goldbergs and Idle Hour bars, as well as an Aldi and other services by the 17-storey Elysian tower.

VERDICT: City living at ease, at Eastville.