Full-bodied red (brick) in Montenotte's Merrion Court

WHEN they went up in the late ‘80s, courtesy of builders O’Brien and O’Flynn, Merrion Court homes caused a bit of a stir.

Nothing much had been built in that neck of the woods for some time and Merrion Court was a new breed of home in the locality, mainly detached redbricks with a bit of swagger, designed for families, just off the hilly twists of the Middle Glanmire Road.

While they didn’t have the city views of period properties along that hilly ridge, they held plenty appeal for families looking to trade up. They offered the option of four bedrooms and back gardens and a fine green area out front. The location was excellent - a 20 minute saunter downhill to the city centre, near St Lukes Cross, handy to bus routes and schools.

Fast forward to 2021 and Merrion Court homes have weathered well, still squaring up as impressive redbricks, some with a bigger footprint than they started out with.

No 67 Merrion Court is certainly in good shape for its age and gained a sunroom and substantial upgrades over the years.

On the market with Sherry FitzGerald, it’s set in a cul-de-sac towards the back of the circa 90 home development.

Ann O’Mahony is the selling agent and she is guiding No 67 at €490,000. Judging by the Property Price Register, Merrion Court homes are rare enough to market and you’d have to go back two years to find the most recent sale, near neighbour No 64, which sold in February 2019 for €395,000. Prior to that, No 30 sold in 2018 for €422,000, and another house sold in 2017, but other than those three homes, you’d have to go back to 2013 to find one on the Register. Most likely, as they were built in the late ‘80s, they have yet to undergo any major generational change and chances are, most are in the same ownership since day one.

There’s an opportunity to get in there now however, with the sale of No 67 which Ms O’Mahony says offers “a great balance of living and bedroom accommodation”.

The upgraded kitchen is worthy of special mention, with high quality granite countertops and an island fitted with the kitchen sink, freeing up storage elsewhere. As a bonus, it runs the width of the house and overlooks both front and rear garden, with patio doors out back. A contemporary bench seating area at one end is also a space saver. It’s a room that benefits from plenty of natural light.

Also awash with the light is the sunroom, entered via double doors from the sitting room which overlooks the front of the property.

Sitting room

There’s also a formal dining room, so lots of reception rooms for entertaining.

The ground floor also has a guest WC.

Overhead, three of the four bedrooms are doubles and the main bedroom is ensuite. There’s also a family bathroom upstairs.

Ms O’Mahony says No 67 “is a lovely family home, ready to walk into” and with good options for working from home, given the amount of rooms and space downstairs.

Schoolwise, a less than 10 minute walk uphill will take you to the newly built Gaelscoil, and there’s two primary schools and a girls secondary school on nearby Gardiner’s Hill.

Nearby St Lukes Cross has a selection of bus routes and decent pubs and eateries, such as well known Henchys and a wine and tapas bar, and live music outside at weekends. It’s also got a very well stocked grocery shop with plenty of artisan products.

The superbly upgraded Montenotte Hotel is also close by, with its stunning landscaped gardens and captivating views of the docklands, currently undergoing regeneration with sparkling results.

Montenotte Hotel Victorian garden

All good then, up on the Montenotte hills, where Merrion Court remains in good shape, more than three decades in.

VERDICT: Still got it. Quality family home.