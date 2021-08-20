€600k Cork harbour home with links to history-making C19th Atlantic crossing steamship the SS Sirius has its own C21st 'hidden' engine

|
Glenbrook, Cork Harbour
|
€600,000
|
Size
|
230 sq m (2,460 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
Pending
The Irish/American couple, with teenage son, were the perfect buyers for Simla when they bought it in 2018: they have professional backgrounds in architecture, industrial design and construction, as well as having an utterly practical, hands-on ability to roll up their sleeves and to get stuck in.
They now know every square centimetre of their fully-conserved home, and are only leaving with very mixed feelings.
An ancestor of the previous owner Susan Roberts was Richard Roberts, the Passage West-born captain of the SS Sirius, the first steamship to cross the Atlantic, going from Cork to New York in 18 days back in 1838, a year after the vessel was built in Scotland.
With a figurehead of a dog, to mark the ship’s naming after Sirius the Dog Star, the brightest star in the sky, the history-making 178-foot ship later plyed more pedestrian routes and eventually sunk off the Cork coast at Ballycotton, while carrying passengers and cargo from Glasgow to Cork via Dublin, with the loss of 20 lives.
Today, it is still fondly remembered in Cork, and even though post-Simla’s sale some of the Roberts family’s Sirius memorabilia (such as a sea captain’s coffer chest) went to auction in 2018, the owners of Simla have an empathy for that Roberts’ nautical link.
They have a ship painting on a reception room wall, very similar to the Sirius, and, in a more lateral thinking connection, the multi-talented Luke Mandle even 3-D printed small Labrador dog’s heads to crown columns at the property’s entrance support wrought iron gates (pic, left) they put in, commemorating the Dog Star, that other Sirius in the sky. (The gates came from a friend, Kilkenny-based artist and conserver Shem Caulfield.)
With their own trans-Atlantic connection, the Mandle/Ross family with their 16-year-old son Oscar bought Simla in 2018 when they relocated from Thomastown, Kilkenny. Now, for family/education reasons they’re set to relocate to Sligo, continuing peripatetic careers from the west coast.
She came home as Chief Innovation Officer with VHI, and now heads up global consulting company Accenture’s Fjord Design Studio in The Dock, Dublin as Design Director.
Luke now describes the circa 170-year-old Simla as “an historic house with hidden, modern engine.”
Oh, and fret not, everything is labelled for any new, less-engaged owner to take on, all pipes and valves identified and clarified, with easy-peasy filter change instructions — an historic house with hidden modern parts, indeed.
Qualification here: in case other Irish homeowners (or their partners) are feeling a bit inadequate right now, Luke’s career trajectory saw him start in DIY at age 12, train as a carpenter, cabinet and joinery maker, work in auto repairs and commercial roofing, before going into property development and restoration in San Francisco.
Oh, and then he did a Masters in Architecture in University of Virginia, under its dean, William McDonough, the global guru of sustainable design. Entirely coincidentally, McDonough also featured online here this week, with an early 1970s example of an eco-aware house at Shanagarry.
When starting out on their Glenbrook, Cork harbour home renovations at Simla, a steady and painstaking three-year programme done with quiet pride as it turns out, Lorna and Luke outlined the few spatial changes they’d make, taking down perhaps a bit of a wall to integrate a dead space into a bedroom, or making a new access to the kitchen so that it was no longer hidden away behind a back stairs in 19th-century style.
So the improved room flow upstairs has changed a tad, as has the kitchen access below, but the vast bulk of the house is as-was, such as the twin ground floor reception rooms, each with original, now-restored sliding sash windows, and matching, facing white marble chimney-pieces.
Back inside the robustly healthy Simla, the first floor’s slight reconfiguration now sees four bedrooms, instead of the previous five, with two superb quality, period-appropriate bathrooms, cleverly reworked.
A really clever insertion is a large wetroom section, now home to a rainfall shower head, above an immaculate, re-enamelled roll-top cast iron bath.
Gable and double fronted Simla has its access point to the side, with an original entrance porch with old encaustic floor tiles, while its twin reception rooms run off the hall to the left, for east-facing views over the harbour waters, room after room.
There’s been a precision too in the quality of work the couple have done here at Simla. Teenage son Oscar’s input too is pointed out: he’s been working in Luke’s workshop/man caves from an early age too, and gets credit for much of the external painting, with only the front left unpainted as the couple loved the render’s patina of age, and quality is abundantly evident in the joinery, cabinet-making and metal work.
The side entrance/old porch has a slate roof now, in place of the glass that had been there, and this side access courtyard is also home to a reskinned lean-to glasshouse, home to a productive vine with currently ripening grapes: the girth of the vine is such as to suggest that it dates back to early Roberts’ family times here, decades ago, if not almost the full century. The grounds too have plants which go back decades, rooting the home to the spot and the generations of tending occupants.
The original twin-oven Aga in the kitchen has been refurbished, looking right at home with more contemporary black units (from IKEA,looking completely high-end, with now-matching handles, black tiles and black metro tiling): it works, sitting at ease with the upgraded surfaces, plumbing and electrics. The vast bulk of the work was done by themselves: Luke made it a full-time project, so perhaps 60 hours a week went into it, finishing only in recent weeks with a move to Sligo now beckoning.
It’s exemplified by the superb work done on the rebuilt, conserved and rattle-free window sashes (with original, glass slumps and bumps in places) and underfloor insulation, with door saddles looking as if they’ve never budged, but in fact made from old oak and teak leftovers from other works in this home: sustainability, again.
(For family peace during a time of upheaval, son Oscar’s bedrooms was the first to be tackled and finished: his folks made their own temporary bedroom up in one of the bathrooms whilst doing their own!)
But what they didn’t expect would be that it would be a one-man, one-woman, one family delivery, to such a high and respectful level, painstaking, precise and quite simply serene, and beautiful.