One for Benitez? Blarney home sports Everton blue

WHAT could possibly connect Blarney homeowners with a British Premier League Club? 2014 was momentous for both. It was the year Everton FC signed the outrageously talented Lukaku, heralding an upswing in the club’s fortunes, and it was also the year Everton-supporters Pat and Mairead O’Donovan extensively revamped their home.

Pat, a fervent fan of The Toffees, even took time to drive his wife to Passage West on a colour-tasting expedition, to see if he could convince her to paint their new-look home in his team’s colours.

Tweedmount, Blarney

“There was a blue house overlooking the water and he took me out to see if I approved,” says Mairead. Pat’s efforts paid off and their 246 sq m house in Tweedmount, 2.5km east of Blarney, was given a blue hue, albeit considerably more subdued than the vivid royal blue of that famous jersey.

It’s a striking home, and not just because of the use of strong colours, although when Pat and Mairead built it in 1996, the year they got married, it was a fairly standard dormer. The jewel in the crown was the magnificent three quarter acre site it sat on, gifted to them by Pat’s dad.

As time marched on and family numbers swelled, they decided to expand.

“Pat knew what he wanted, he can put his hand to anything. He drew the house, even coloured it (in blue, of course), and we took it to an architect,” Mairead says.

The architect, Andrew O’Brien, based in Rostellan, brought Pat’s plan to life, and Mairead says they essentially pulled the front of the house outwards, creating a much bigger footprint and opening it up to terrific views of rolling green hills, taking full advantage of its scenic rural surroundings.

Pulling the house outwards resulted in the creation of a stunning main living space, with an open plan kitchen/dining/lounge area contained in a large L-shape and a double height ceiling in the lounge.

The strong colours re-surface indoors — a glazed lemon splashback behind the cooker is a striking contrast to the navy kitchen units and navy base of the central island/breakfast bar and the teal of the classic wood panel wallpaper in the lounge area, where mosaic floor tiles pick up the blue hue.

The lemon of the splashback is picked up by a yellow leather corner chaise and by a patterned armchair in the lounge.

Patio doors take you from here to a large limestone patio outfront, with great space for both dining and lounging while looking out over a long, tiered, front garden and further on towards those hills, a view uninterrupted by a single house, and nothing to disturb the tranquility, save the faint hum of traffic from the N20.

Back indoors, through more patio doors into the main hallway, another strong colour pops up, this time purple, marking the only remaining section of what was once the outdoor wall of the original house. On one side of this purple pillar is the hallway; hidden behind it is a generous integrated fridge freezer, and to the left is the main living area.

The hallway is dominated by an open tread staircase, one of the contenders in a two-way contest for the title of most striking ground floor feature (the other is the open plan living space).

A glass side panel runs down the edge of the staircase, adding to a sense of light, airiness and grace, that is reinforced by a double height ceiling towards the top of the stairs, and a large apex window over the doorway.

The staircase was tailor made.

“Pat knew what he wanted, it was all steel, made by a steel company that does a lot of work for him,” Mairead says. They ended up placing wood on top of the steel to meet their bank’s mortgage requirements, but it’s still visible, painted also in that vibrant purple.

Under the staircase is a large bedroom. “It was my old sitting room,” Mairead says and in fact the chimney breast is concealed behind wardrobes “but could easily be reinstated if the wardrobes were removed”. It’s a spacious south-facing double, with patio doors to the garden (there are three sets of patio doors in all).

Back out in the hallway and under an arch, there are two more ground floor bedrooms and a family bathroom with roll top bath on claw foot legs, with some feature tiles and a corner shower.

Overhead, there are four more bedrooms, (seven in total) all extremely generous, some with Velux windows. The main bedroom is de-luxe. A lavish ensuite comes with a free standing feature bath and large shower cubicle with tinted glass. There’s also a spacious dressing area with fitted wardrobes and mirrors on two sides. Behind the dressing area is the bedroom itself, which, along with the main living area, is Mairead’s favourite room, thanks to the lovely south-facing views.

An eye-catching feature of upstairs is the family bathroom where street art becomes home decor, adding a unique, urban feel. It’s not done by spray cans — it’s fun tiling.

Bathroom tiling

The O’Donovan home in Tweedmount is a house unafraid to celebrate pattern and colour (and Everton!) . It’s also a home that celebrates family and the main reason Mairead’s favourite spot is the open plan living area is because it’s always populated by family members — whether sitting at the breakfast bar in the kitchen or cosying up on the huge couch in the lounge or sitting together at the dining table.

“People ask us ‘How are ye so close?” and I suppose it’s helped by the fact that we all sit around in that open plan room and it’s just great,” she says.

They can all sit outside as well, especially when the weather is clement, to make maximum use of their patio for barbequing and entertaining.

If all that indoor and outdoor living space is still not enough for a prospective buyer, take heart: There’s also a separate granny flat.

Tucked away, unobtrusively, to the rear of the house, it started out as a playroom, separate from the main accommodation, with room for a pool table, couches and a telly.

As time went by, Mairead decided to use it for her beautician business and she increased the size of the flat, adding another room. Later on, with children studying for exams, she put aside her work as a beautician to support them and now the granny flat is fully fledged, providing separate living accommodation for a family relation.

Architect-designed, it’s an usual building, incorporating a North Light roof system, a sawtooth roof where the glazing rises in folds. Selling agent Will Lyons of ERA Downey McCarthy says it was very popular in industrial buildings in the past, as it’s a clever way of allowing in maximum light. The granny flat is filled with natural light and includes what was the original playroom area, as well as a kitchen/living room, a bedroom and a shower room. It measures 36 sq m, which is in addition to the 246 sq m in the main house.

There’s a whole lot of home at Tweedmount which carries an AMV of €625,000. At a time when many are working from home, Mr Lyons says the granny flat could be ideal as an out-of-home-while-still-at-home office, or it could be used as Mairead used it, to run a business.

In fact it’s the option to run the family business from home that has prompted the O’Donovans’ to sell up. Mairead explains that Pat’s dad, the founder of Dairypower Equipment, experts in slurry management, had previously run the business from behind his home, as he had enough space to do so. Now Pat is looking to do likewise but needs more land. They have found what they are looking for in Rathcormac.

It means leaving behind their modern, quality home of 25 years, with its air-to-water heating system, its two access points from the public road (the N20 Cork/Limerick road is reached in minutes), its external wrap insulation, its large utility room, its unbeatable space and countryside views.

Their move opens the way for a family looking to trade up to a home near Cork city (just 7km), with a rural feel and plenty of room for free range living.

So what colour will their next home be? Two-tone blue like the recently unveiled Everton hummel home kit? “It’s white at the moment,” Mairead says. That could change, if Pat gets his way.

VERDICT: Quality living in a quality home, rural, yet just 10 minutes by car to Cork city.