Starter Homes: Immaculate interior and energy-efficient Tower home is ‘hot’

Tower, Co Cork €295,000

With a high B3 BER rating and an attractive modern interior, this three-bed semi at No 1 Gleann Fia at Bawnafinny in Tower had no difficulty securing an immediate bid of its €295,000 guide price.

“We have a lot of viewings booked, mostly with first-time buyers,’’ says Miah McGrath of McCarthy & McGrath Auctioneers who put the high level of interest down to the location in Tower and immaculately-maintained interior.

Built in 2009, it’s an owner-occupied property with 950 sq ft of living space and a B3 BER rating, achieved with solar panels and gas heating.

Accommodation includes a front living room with a fireplace as well as a recently refurbished kitchen/diner which has modern grey/green units with a breakfast counter. Off the dining area at the rear, there’s a sunroom/ lounge while off the hallway there’s a guest WC.

The first floor has a tiled bathroom and three bedrooms, one has an en suite and the other two have both been used as home offices.

The property has a small open-plan paved area at the front and at the rear, an attractive paved/gravelled garden enclosed by timber fencing. It has a patio, some planted flower beds with stone boundaries and a timber shed.

Situated on a corner site, No 1 Gleann Fia is located within a 10-minute walk from Tower village and around 9km from Cork City centre.

VERDICT: Its location, condition and energy efficiency make this a highly likeable home.

Ballinhassig, Co Cork €285,000

The many blue hydrangeas in the garden of St Martin’s at Rigsdale in Ballinhassig have put on quite a colourful show this summer.

A traditional two-bed cottage, prettily painted blue and white, it has an acre of gardens planted with at least 10 or 12, mostly blue, hydrangea bushes as well as a scattering of yellow hypericum shrubs and some pink roses.

Selling agents Sherry FitzGerald Brennan Busteed say the 70- or 80-year-old property, renovated by current owners in the mid-2000s, is very charming. “Opportunities to buy a cottage with an acre are scarce. The space could be used for gardening or for an extension,’’ says David Busteed.

Offering 900 sq ft of accommodation the property has oil fired heating and an E1 BER rating which will require upgrading. Accommodation includes a timber floored living room which has a full-height stone chimney with a stove and a set of double doors opening into a kitchen with timber fitted units. There is also a tiled bathroom and two bedrooms including one with a walk-in wardrobe.

In addition to having a shrub filled front garden the cottage also has a concreted area at the rear with a raised bed as well as field at the side.

Located on the Cork-Innishannon road, it’s around 4km from Ballinhassig village and 13 km from Wilton/Bishopstown. “It’s nestled below the level of the road and is well sheltered,’’ says Mr Busteed explaining that the property has a dual entrance which provides access both to the cottage and to a gate into the site.

VERDICT: All the blue hydrangeas are sure to attract green-fingered buyers.

Montenotte, Cork City €285,000

The B3 BER rating on this two-bed Victorian house at 1 View Villas in Montenotte is highly impressive.

Selling agents Timothy Sullivan & Associates say that viewers will also be impressed with the standard of renovations and intrigued by the backyard cavern.

“Everything has been done, it has new heating, windows, flooring and modern kitchen units,” says Mr Sullivan. Accommodation includes a kitchen/living room, guest WC, study, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Off the patio is an old cavern which has been plumbed and wired for utilities.

VERDICT: An energy-efficient and affordable home just 2kms from the Cork centre.

Midleton, Co Cork €255,000

More space than you might expect is on offer at 81 Riversfield Estate in Midleton, a 1970s-built three-bed semi-detached bungalow with a 2002-built extension.

Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties says first-time buyers will be attracted to its affordable guide price while downsizers will like it because it’s a single storey property within walking distance of the town. Accommodation includes a sitting room, kitchen diner, utility space, three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a TV room.

VERDICT: An affordable starter with good space.