Lord of the Rings influenced design at this Montenotte home 

AS anti-aging plans go, the facelift Alverna underwent in 2006 worked wonders, so that it emerged far fresher than anyone would expect after 90 years. This after all was a home blessed back in 1931 by the then Dean of Cork, Monsignor Sexton, when various locals and politicos gathered at St Joseph's Drive in Montenotte for the opening of Cork's newest housing scheme. As reported in the Evening Echo at the time, the driver of the scheme was St Joseph's Commercial Utility Society and there's even a black and white photograph to capture the occasion, sent our way via Twitter (IrishFamilyDetective @Fiona_Forde_Irl).

1931 National Library of Ireland catalogue

Alvera, at No 32 St Joseph's Drive, has undergone many upheavals since, not least three home births in what was surely the mother of all experiences.

The first of those home births was on November 17, 2006, which makes the move-in date easy to remember, the owner says, as his daughter arrived the same day.

A creative individual with a background in engineering, and the bonus of a carpenter for a father, he was well equipped to transform No 32, adding a fabulous rear extension and nurturing a stunning garden just a few palms short of being tropical.

He did most of the direct labour, project managing along the way, while his dad did the carpentry. The main change was to the rear of the house, where he pushed back and upwards, into an apex roof, adding height, lots of light and plenty of character, while at the same time creating an excellent living space, without overwhelming the rear garden. A series of Veluxes in the pitched roof make it even more light-filled.

The owner says as the rear of the house is south-facing, he wanted a design that would make the most of the light, hence the extensive glazing. To get what he wanted, he had to have the frames made in Northern Ireland to slot into the vaulted ceiling, with custom made 15’ windows installed by Waters Glass.

The upshot is the kitchen/living room is always warm and they rarely have the heating on, he says.

For design inspiration, he drew on a literary favourite, Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings, and he installed purlins to support the roof and to create the effect of a high ceilinged big hall. He certainly created a huge kitchen with an enormous island that includes plenty of storage thanks to numerous drawers.

It’s been great for family celebrations, he says, such as christenings and confirmations. For smaller family occasions, a more formal dining room off the kitchen/lounge area was used. The centrepiece in this room is the original slate fireplace.

A doorway from the kitchen leads to the hall where the guest WC can be found (it was added by the owner), under the stairs. It’s not your usual under the stairs pokey affair.

Door to hallway

At the front of the house, beyond the dining room, is a lovely sitting room, and at the other side of the hallway, a playroom, thanks to a garage conversion. While the garage door is still visible from the outside, internally, no signs of a garage remain.

Living room

Terry Hayes, who, with Kevin Barry, is joint selling agent with Barrys Auctioneers, says new owners could create a separate external entrance to the playroom. It could work well as a home office.

Upstairs, three of the bedrooms are doubles, one ensuite, and there's a family bathroom with standalone bath.

All in all, it’s a super family home and while the kitchen is a showstopper, the rear garden also has a starring role. The owner had re-wilded it in recent years, albeit he tamed it for house viewings, but it’s still rife with colour and a smashing amount of planting, from lavender to hollyhocks to montbretia, to giant daisies, japonica, even an apple tree (the owner recalls slogging apples from the same tree as a youngster) and a palm tree.

Some of those apples are dropping towards the stepped patio now, which has the best of the sun all day as it moves from east to west.

e

There’s a separate, more secluded decking area on the eastern side of the garden that catches the western sun and is surrounded by flowers and shrubs on all sides.

“It gets the setting sun and I love sitting there, it’s like being in a jungle in the back garden,” the owner says.

Greenfingered as well as being good with a hammer and nails (there’s a treehouse in the back garden), he has also grown potatoes (good harvest this year), watermelons, and herbs, among other veg.

Mr Hayes is expecting strong interest when the house comes to market this weekend.

On a corner site, it’s a solid suburban home in a pleasant neighbourhood, with a couple of primary schools, including a newly re-housed primary Gaelscoil nearby. St Lukes Cross is just a short downhill stroll away and is quite a weekend hotspot having adapted well to outdoor dining.

Getting to the city centre from Alverna is all downhill too, or you can take the bus from outside the front door. If you are driving, there's parking for two cars in the driveway.

Mayfield sports complex (with swimming pool) is closeby, as is the public library and a craft butcher is just across the road.

VERDICT: Credit due for turning a regular semi into something quite special. Tailor made for family living.