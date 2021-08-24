Negative interest rates driving up prices of holiday homes

The price of holiday homes on Ireland’s scenic West Clare coast seems to have hit an all-time high.

Shortage of supply, at a time when staycationing has become the main option for holidaymakers, has seen houses sell for prices that wouldn’t have been dreamed about before the pandemic. And while other parts of the country have seen an influx of buyers planning to work from home in rural areas, Co Clare auctioneers say the highest level of demand has been for holiday homes.

Properties on Liscannor Road in Lahinch have done particularly well. In January this year, a house called The Hazard sold for €850,000 — significantly in excess of its €675,000 guide. Since then, properties on the road, which runs between Lahinch’s two golf courses, have continued to attract the attention of high-spending holiday home buyers.

In April, a detached Liscannor Road house with a guide of €775,000 listed by DNG O’Sullivan Hurley went ‘sale agreed’ for in excess of €900,000. Sherry FitzGerald McMahon auctioneers say that bidding on Raheen, a 1970s bungalow with an asking price of €550,000 has now exceeded its guide. This month, they also listed 2A Liscannor Road, a property described as a luxurious holiday home, with a guide of €925,000.

The holding of the Irish Open in Lahinch in 2019 was a huge boost for the town while surfing is also a significant attraction. Picture: Eamon Ward

Another attention-getting Liscannor Road property is Houseen, a small bungalow with sea views and a need for modernisation. “The guide was €299,950 but it went sale agreed for over €700,000,” says auctioneer Cormac O’Sullivan of DNG O’Sullivan Hurley. According to Diarmuid McMahon of Sherry FitzGerald McMahon, the majority of holiday home purchasers in Lahinch are from Dublin.

“We see a lot of cash buyers from Dublin,” he says, expressing the opinion that negative interest rates are prompting them to invest in holiday homes. He believes that golf is the area’s biggest draw.

“The holding of the Irish Open in Lahinch in 2019 was a huge boost,” he notes, adding that surfing is also a significant attraction. “With golf and surfing, Lahinch has something for every generation.”

In July, DNG Hurley O’Sullivan saw a four-bed house at 9 Cregg Ard in Lahinch with a guide of €490,000 go sale agreed for €770,000. Now listing a house two doors away at No 7 with a guide of €490,000, they are undoubtedly hoping that some of the disappointed underbidders will push the price up.

Mr O’Sullivan reckons that Irish buyers who staycationed on the Wild Atlantic Way last summer have rediscovered how amazing Ireland is: “They just need to dress right for the Irish weather,” he states.

Since selling The Hazard on Liscannor Road for the unexpectedly high price of €850,000 in January, Costello Auctioneers have been having a busy year.

“Lahinch Court a development of six four-bed detached houses with prices starting at €510,000 sold out in just five days to holiday home buyers,” says auctioneer David Costello, noting that he is also seeing quite a number of buyers coming in to the area who are not relying on bank finance. “The big demand is for properties with sea views.”

While Lahinch is seeing the highest prices, there is strong demand for properties all along the coast and sales and prices are also up in Kilkee, Doonbeg, Doolin, and Miltown Malbay.

Liscannor Road, Lahinch €925,000

Judging by the prices being paid for detached houses on Liscannor Road in Lahinch, it seems to be one the most desirable holiday home locations in the country.

One property sold for €850,000, while another went sale agreed for over €900,000. Recent market arrival No 2A has a guide €925,000.

Diarmuid McMahon of Sherry FitzGerald McMahon, says the 2,200sq ft three-bed offers no-expense-spared luxury. “It has an A3 BER rating, air-to-water heating, triple glazing and a stylishly-finished interior.” However, its location is the main reason for the eye-watering price. Within minutes’ walk from the beach and shops, it’s near both of Lahinch’s golf courses.

VERDICT: The type of property that’s popular with high-end holiday home hunters this year.

Lahinch, Co Clare €490,000

In a buoyant market where high-end holiday homes in Lahinch are often selling well beyond their guide prices, this four-bed detached house at 7 Cregg Ard is expected to do well.

Seeking offers of €490,000 for a property located in a small development of similar detached properties on the Miltown Malbay Road, selling agent Cormac O’Sullivan of DNG O’Sullivan Hurley has very good grounds for optimism.

“We were also the selling agents for No 9 two doors away, which also had a guide of €490,000 but went sale agreed in early August for over €770,000,” he says.

A well-kept 2008 property with 1,530 sq ft of accommodation, No 7 is expected to sell as a holiday home and is likely to be viewed by some of the disappointed underbidders who didn’t get to buy No 9.

VERDICT: Right now it looks like a very hot property.

Doonaha East, Kilkee €375,000

A cut above the average coastal holiday home, this four-bed detached property at Doonaha East near Kilkee is high spec and spacious and has all the comforts you would seek in a full-time residence.

Built in 2018, the it’s a 2,260 sq ft dormer bungalow with a B2 BER and has over half an acre of gardens. Quoting a guide of €345,000, Diarmuid McMahon of Sherry FitzGerald McMahon describes the house as well finished and says the kitchen/dining space is particularly stylish.

“It has a cathedral-height ceiling and a feature 3.2m picture window, contemporary style Kurtz kitchen with marble countertops, Neff integrated appliances, and a marble island with a waterfall sink,” he says.

Located at Doonaha East, The property is 6km from Kilkee town and beach, and 3km from local beaches.

VERDICT: Kilkee’s popularity means this is certain to sell quickly.

Liscannor, Co Clare €265,000

Liscannor, the coastal village noted for its cut stone and flagstones, is home to several developments of holiday properties including Clochán Na Mara, where No 15, an attractive detached dormer bungalow dating from the early 2000s, has recently become available for a guide of €265,000.

it has 1,450 sq ft of living space and includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. David Costello of Costello Auctioneers says it’s a well-presented property which is perfectly located for holidays: “It’s within a short walk from Liscannor village, a few kilometres from the shore at Clahane and is 3km from Lahinch Golf Course and beach and 7km from the Cliffs of Moher,” he says, He notes that Doolin, Lisdoonvarna, and Miltown Malbay are all within an easy driving distance.

VERDICT: No 17, two houses away, recently sold for €331,000, so it’s possible that it could go above its guide.