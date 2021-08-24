Negative interest rates driving up prices of holiday homes

Judging by the prices being paid for detached houses on Liscannor Road in Lahinch, it seems to be one the most desirable holiday home locations in the country.
One property sold for €850,000, while another went sale agreed for over €900,000. Recent market arrival No 2A has a guide €925,000.
Diarmuid McMahon of Sherry FitzGerald McMahon, says the 2,200sq ft three-bed offers no-expense-spared luxury. “It has an A3 BER rating, air-to-water heating, triple glazing and a stylishly-finished interior.” However, its location is the main reason for the eye-watering price. Within minutes’ walk from the beach and shops, it’s near both of Lahinch’s golf courses.
: The type of property that’s popular with high-end holiday home hunters this year.
In a buoyant market where high-end holiday homes in Lahinch are often selling well beyond their guide prices, this four-bed detached house at 7 Cregg Ard is expected to do well.
Seeking offers of €490,000 for a property located in a small development of similar detached properties on the Miltown Malbay Road, selling agent Cormac O’Sullivan of DNG O’Sullivan Hurley has very good grounds for optimism.
“We were also the selling agents for No 9 two doors away, which also had a guide of €490,000 but went sale agreed in early August for over €770,000,” he says.
A well-kept 2008 property with 1,530 sq ft of accommodation, No 7 is expected to sell as a holiday home and is likely to be viewed by some of the disappointed underbidders who didn’t get to buy No 9.
: Right now it looks like a very hot property.
A cut above the average coastal holiday home, this four-bed detached property at Doonaha East near Kilkee is high spec and spacious and has all the comforts you would seek in a full-time residence.
Built in 2018, the it’s a 2,260 sq ft dormer bungalow with a B2 BER and has over half an acre of gardens. Quoting a guide of €345,000, Diarmuid McMahon of Sherry FitzGerald McMahon describes the house as well finished and says the kitchen/dining space is particularly stylish.
“It has a cathedral-height ceiling and a feature 3.2m picture window, contemporary style Kurtz kitchen with marble countertops, Neff integrated appliances, and a marble island with a waterfall sink,” he says.
Located at Doonaha East, The property is 6km from Kilkee town and beach, and 3km from local beaches.
Kilkee’s popularity means this is certain to sell quickly.
Liscannor, the coastal village noted for its cut stone and flagstones, is home to several developments of holiday properties including Clochán Na Mara, where No 15, an attractive detached dormer bungalow dating from the early 2000s, has recently become available for a guide of €265,000.
it has 1,450 sq ft of living space and includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. David Costello of Costello Auctioneers says it’s a well-presented property which is perfectly located for holidays: “It’s within a short walk from Liscannor village, a few kilometres from the shore at Clahane and is 3km from Lahinch Golf Course and beach and 7km from the Cliffs of Moher,” he says, He notes that Doolin, Lisdoonvarna, and Miltown Malbay are all within an easy driving distance.
: No 17, two houses away, recently sold for €331,000, so it’s possible that it could go above its guide.