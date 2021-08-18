Property prices explode as demand surges for Waterford seaside properties

Situated in a cul de sac of large individually built detached houses, built in the early 2000s, No 23 The Lookout is a spacious modern dormer home located within easy walking distance of the village and the beach in Dunmore East.
Quoting a guide of €595,000 for the four-bedroom three-bathroom property, which has over 2,200 sq ft of living space, Thomas Reid of DNG Reid Coppinger says it’s a meticulously maintained family home. It has been attracting good interest and just this week Mr Reid received a bid of the asking price. “Around 50% of those who looked at it were interested in buying it as a holiday property or second home,” he says. Many of those who viewed it were returning locals while some were people who had fallen in love with Dunmore East while staycationing in the area.
: Spacious and comfortable for living or for holidaying
Distant views of Dunmore Harbour and a fully fitted out detached home office are among the attractions at 26 The Lookout, a modern detached five-bed house with a guide of €650,000.
Selling agents Palmer auctioneers say the 2003-built house with 2,150 sq ft of living space is an excellent family residence.
“It’s on a large corner site, has a south west facing rear garden and is within a short walk from the village and Lawlor’s Strand,” says auctioneer Keith Palmer.
Providing two large reception rooms and five bedrooms — including two en suites as well as gardens with decking and a home office with broadband — the property is expected to appeal to local trade-up buyers in Waterford as well as ones leaving cities attracted by the idea of settling in a picturesque harbour village.
: The space, location and detached home office could tick a few boxes.
The demand for holiday homes in Dunmore East is so high this summer that Palmer auctioneers don’t anticipate any difficulty in finding a buyer for this pretty red and white cottage-style property at 18 Bayview on Killea Road.
Built in the 1990s, it’s a three-bed end of terrace house on a large corner site. with over 1,100 sq ft of living space. Quoting a guide of €330,000, auctioneer Keith Palmer says it’s tastefully decorated and also very well located within one kilometre from Lawlor’s Strand. Accommodation includes an open plan kitchen dining living space as well as a bathroom and two bedrooms, one en suite, and a mezzanine bedroom upstairs. Fitted with double glazing, it has an E2 energy rating. The property is currently advertised on the internet as a holiday rental costing €1,400 a week in August.
: Pretty and coastal, which is what you want for holidays.
Ashbury House at Kilmacomb offers all the living space a trade-up buyer could possibly want or need.
As well as the generous interior accommodation, A 4,500 sq ft house with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a 900 sq ft games room on the attic floor, It has 2.5 acres of gardens and a 1,500 sq ft detached garage which could be turned into a very sizable home office.
Margaret Fogarty of Remax auctioneers says the 2008 built property has been built to a high standard and is wired with network cable and fitted with a 16 Channel CCTV system.
“Homes of this quality and scale are rare to the Waterford market,” she says, adding that interest is coming from returning expats, buyers relocating from cities, and locals looking to trade up. Located 4km outside Dunmore East, it’s 5km from Woodstown Beach.
: Enough space for any family — or a B&B.