Starter Homes: Glorious garden gives a magical Mediterranean feeling

Harbour Heights, Passage West €255,000

In the summer sunshine the tiered garden at the rear of 42 The Drive, Harbour Heights in Passage West looks positively Mediterranean.

The owners of the mid-terrace property have created this effect with terracotta coloured patio tiles and walls, a chiminea, gravelled flower beds and one profusely flowering pink shrub. Fionn Dwyer of Jeremy Murphy auctioneers says the garden has been professionally landscaped and has patios at two levels so the owners can make the most of the evening sun.

The interior of the 2006-built property is also very well maintained. There is 1,040 sq ft of living space including a terracotta tiled living room with a fireplace as well as a guest WC and an L shaped kitchen diner at the rear with white units, black countertops and red and white splashback tiles.

The first floor has a bathroom as well as three bedrooms, including one with an en-suite. To the front of the house there’s parking and a gravelled area and, at the rear, the tiered garden with a shed on the third tier. “The €255,000 guide price makes this very attractive to first time buyers,’’ says Mr Dwyer noting that it’s within easy commuting distance of Cork city and Douglas village and is also close to schools and amenities in Passage and Rochestown.

The most recent sale in The Drive was of No 22 which shows on the Property Price Register as selling for €251,000 in February.

VERDICT: Nice house — nice garden

Durrus, West Cork €239,000

Hidden away in a secluded, scenic valley on the Sheepshead Peninsula, O’Driscoll’s Cottage at Fahane, Durrus is the type of property that will appeal to buyers seeking a place of refuge in the pandemic.

A charming old stone cottage with its own waterfall, two streams and a ( separate) rugged one and a half acre site — it is the type of cottage which Elaine Spillane of Peninsula Properties says has always been popular with UK buyers. It was renovated and extended by a UK owner and is currently occupied by a UK couple who have upgraded it further.

Ms Spillane says it is now attracting more diverse interest than once would have been the case and is being viewed by Irish as well as foreign buyers. Traditional with thick stone walls, flagstone flooring, timber panelled ceilings and timber single glazed windows it has been fitted with timber kitchen units, a Rayburn range and, more recently, with a new timber staircase.

Accommodation includes a large kitchen/diner, a ground floor bathroom and a small study while the first floor — brightened by skylights — has three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Ms Spillane says work carried out by the current owners included insulation which was done after it was given a G BER rating. The property is set in to a rugged hillside within a ten-minute drive from Durrus. Next to the cottage there’s a waterfall, a stream and a derelict outbuilding while the majority of the site — which is wooded and rocky — is located a short distance away.

VERDICT: Perfect for buyers looking to work remotely

Carrignafoy, Cobh €295,000

Properties in The Spires development in Cobh are, according to selling agent Johanna Murphy, rare enough to the market.

“The Spires is very popular— it’s a very well maintained early 2000s built development with attractive looking houses,“ she says, quoting a guide of €295,000 for this three-bed at No 81.

Overlooking a green area in a cul de sac, the three-bed semi has a long back garden. Accommodation includes a kitchen/diner, a living room, a bathroom and three bedrooms, one en suite.

VERDICT: There were no sales in The Spires in 2020 and just two so far this year — so this one is expected to get good first-time buyer interest

Farranree, Cork City €205,000

New to the market with a guide of €205,000, No 183 Kilnap Place in Farranree has recently been given a makeover.

The interior of the two-bed 1950s mid-terrace property has new kitchen units, bathroom fittings, and flooring. “It’s now presented in turnkey condition,’’ observes Gillian McDonnell of Sherry FitzGerald.

Accommodation includes an upgraded kitchen living room with gloss kitchen units, a small utility space as well as two bedrooms and a bathroom.

VERDICT: Highly affordable