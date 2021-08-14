It's not just the rowers - Skibbereen property bred a Cheltenham winner and should  gallop away  €595k guide

WEST Cork’s Skibbereen doesn’t just produce champion rowers - it’s got form too when it comes to horses.

Up for sale a few miles from Skib town, at Phohoness, Aughadown, is this home and equestrian property, which can claim a Cheltenham winner to its credit.

2019 Grand Annual Chase winner at Cheltenham, Croco Bay, was bred at this property (before having a fatal fall at Southwell the following year), and Thistle Do Nicely, another successful mount and race winner, foaled here in 2014. Their dam, April Thistle, is still an Aughadown resident at this spot, as good for horses as for humans.

Horses for courses

Auctioneer Sean Carmody of Skibbereen agency Charles P McCarthy has raised the flag at this Prohoness property, guiding the c 2007-built, c 2,000 sq ft dormer called Beechbrook at €595,000.

It’s six miles from Skib and four from Ballydehob, about an hour from Cork city and airport.

Humans catered for too

Peacefully-set, and just over a mile from the sea at Roaringwater Bay, it has three first-floor bedrooms, and a fourth at ground level, with sunroom, living room, kitchen/diner, and has a B3 BER, with solar panels.

Hot to trot

The 10 acres include eight of grazing/pasture, wildlife wilderness section, landscaped gardens, patio, plus three stables, an outdoor arena, hay shed, tack-room/outbuildings, and several untamed acres, kept as a wildlife habitat or also ideal for bee-keeping.