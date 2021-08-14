It's not just the rowers - Skibbereen property bred a Cheltenham winner and should  gallop away  €595k guide

|
Skibbereen, West Cork
|
€595,000
|
Size
|
184 sq m (2,000 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
B3
Auctioneer Sean Carmody of Skibbereen agency Charles P McCarthy has raised the flag at this Prohoness property, guiding the c 2007-built, c 2,000 sq ft dormer called Beechbrook at €595,000.
Peacefully-set, and just over a mile from the sea at Roaringwater Bay, it has three first-floor bedrooms, and a fourth at ground level, with sunroom, living room, kitchen/diner, and has a B3 BER, with solar panels.
The 10 acres include eight of grazing/pasture, wildlife wilderness section, landscaped gardens, patio, plus three stables, an outdoor arena, hay shed, tack-room/outbuildings, and several untamed acres, kept as a wildlife habitat or also ideal for bee-keeping.