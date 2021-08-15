Stretch the building envelope at former Montenotte post office with €495k stamp of approval

A home and business that has stamped its own mark on its local Cork suburban neighbourhood and community is up for sale.

Fresh to the market is 1A Montenotte Park, on Cork city’s suburban northside — better known as Montenotte Post Office.

Dating to the mid-1900s, the property is a mix of three-bedroomed, two-storey home, with adjoining single storey commercial area, now with its green and white An Post livery removed.

Gardens tothe front, side and bck allow for expansion, or upgrades

It’s being sold due to the retirement of postmaster (Mary) Pauline Clifford after 43 years of service, having trained initially with her sister in a post office across the city at Pouladuff.

At the time of confirming closure in June, An Post said it had tried twice to find a replacement: services, as a result, transferred at the end of June to St Luke’s Cross, 900 metres away, and to Mayfield Blackpool.

Having reached the end of the road in postal and service terms, the immaculate and detached corner-set property is up for sale, guided at €495,000 by estate agent Gretchen Kelleher of Barry Auctioneers.

Well-kept interiors

It’s in lickety-spit great order, with quality interiors and good, gleaming hardwood joinery inside the building’s envelope, with up to three reception rooms, two utility rooms, two bathrooms and three bedrooms, one which comes with a fireplace.

A comfortable home (despite a current G BER) with gas heating and alarm, it carries prospects of upgrades, expansion and possible new uses if the new owner so wishes.

Right now, there’s over 1,600 sq ft in all, with off-street parking and front, side and back gardens with extension/further development potential, subject to planning permission.

The location is at the corner of Montenotte Park and St Anne’s Drive, near Brian Dillon Crescent.

Barry Auctioneers’ Ms Kelleher says the location is excellent, within a 20-minute walk of the city centre, near schools, shops, sports facilities and services with the nearest post office, eh, some 900 metres away, downhill.

VERDICT: Home delivery, in one.