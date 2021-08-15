Stretch the building envelope at former Montenotte post office with €495k stamp of approval

|
Montenotte, Cork
€495,000
Size
151 sq m (1,625 sq ft)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
2
BER
G
It’s being sold due to the retirement of postmaster (Mary) Pauline Clifford after 43 years of service, having trained initially with her sister in a post office across the city at Pouladuff.
It’s in lickety-spit great order, with quality interiors and good, gleaming hardwood joinery inside the building’s envelope, with up to three reception rooms, two utility rooms, two bathrooms and three bedrooms, one which comes with a fireplace.