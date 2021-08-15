No Blarney stone left unturned  at €525k 5 Drom Slí high-spec home

|
Courtbrack, Blarney, Cork
|
€525,000
|
Size
|
276 sq m (2,950 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
A3
As the c 2014-built five-bed, high-end family home with almost 3,000 sq ft within comes to market, it’s got an impressive array of support features for any wired-up, and tuned-in family to both work and play from home.
It all adds to the gleaming picture, inside and outside, at No 5, which carries a €525,000 AMV quoted by agent Pat Falvey of Coldwell Banker who says it’s just top-drawer.
Internally, there’s a feature double height entrance hall and landing, with clear glass balusters, creating a bright and airy first impression.
The A3 BER-rated home has two reception rooms, family room and utility, German fitted kitchen/dining room with integrated appliances and a Rangemaster cooker (all appliances are included in the sale).
French doors open from the linked kitchen/dining to a south-aspected paved patio “creating a very desirable indoor/outdoor connectivity ideal for family living and summer barbecues,” adds Mr Falvey.
No 5 has upgraded features such as sockets and switches with chrome finish, many of the spotlights are GU10 LEDs, and there’s a communications (comms) cabinet fitted under the stairs with matrix switch allowing for up to four HDMI devices — such as a Sky box, Apple TV, Xbox, DVD, etc — for up to four TVs, with 1Gb connectivity, and Saorview/satellite TV links to all rooms.
It’s on a corner site, with greens on two sides, and is a few minutes’ drive to Blarney, Tower and Apple HQ on the fringes of the city, with major tech employers also convenient in Ballincollig.