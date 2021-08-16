Ballintemple home with attic conversion and less grass to cut

WITH gardens big enough to comfortably cleave in two and no major obstacles to building a second house on the property, some Temple Vale homeowners have seized the opportunity.

They include the vendors of No 25 Temple Vale, in Beaumont, Ballintemple, who were among those fortunate enough to have rear gardens that back onto Beaumont Avenue.

It meant new homes had a ready-made access point from the Avenue, with no impact on the original homes, other than a rear boundary wall shortening the length of a generous garden.

Having built a home over their new garden wall, the owners of No 25 figuratively hopped over it and relocated there, in a true home-from-home move.

They’re now putting their old house up for sale, with a shortened, albeit decent, rear and more internal space than they started out with, having converted the attic at No 25.

Tim Sullivan of Timothy Sullivan & Associates is handling the sale.

“It’s all families looking to trade up, some local, others coming from Dublin. We are seeing loads of people coming back from Dublin at the moment,” Mr Sullivan said.

He is guiding No 25 at €650,000 and the Property Price Register shows strong prices in the suburban enclave.

No 34 sold in January for €573,000, but it was a smaller property (1720 sq ft) than the current offering. A larger one (No 18, 2200 sq ft) sold in 2018 for €720,000.

Mr Sullivan says 2120 sq ft No 25, built in the ‘70s, is “in very good order” with a west-facing back garden that has both an open and enclosed patio area.

Indoors, there are three downstairs reception rooms in addition to the kitchen, and a breakfast room with French doors to the back garden. There’s also an office/study downstairs, a utility room and guest shower room. One of the four upstairs bedrooms is ensuite. The attic conversion adds an extra bathroom (four in total) and an additional room.

Location wise, it’s close to Blackrock village/the new Marina Park/the city to Passage West Greenway and plenty of schools and sports facilities.

VERDICT: Generous family home in great location.