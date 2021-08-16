A fine solid house with an acre to spare in Killeagh

Ardfield is ideal for a family seeking quality countryside living, with plenty of room to manouevre inside and out
Ardfield Killeagh

Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 00:00
Catherine Shanahan

Killeagh, Co Cork

€375,000

Size

204 sq m (2200 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

3

BER

C1

"All the house you would ever need," is how Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties describes Ardfield in Killeagh, and to be sure it has great heft.

In excellent shape, it comes with terrific living accommodation as well as great outdoor space, circa one acre.

"It's a comfortable, family home with a fine garden and it offers potential buyers great privacy and the prospect of good country living," Mr Kennedy says.

Built in 2002 by its current owners who are now relocating, the circa 2,200 sq ft home has lots of downstairs accommodation - sitting room, living room, dining room and kitchen, utility room and guest WC.

Sitting room
Kitchen
 The kitchen, with a feature island unit, is connected via double doors to the dining room, from where French doors lead to the west-facing rear garden. 

Upstairs, the main bedroom - there are four - is ensuite and there's also a family bathroom. 

Ardfield is on a good, level site and there are generous front, side and rear gardens, with mature trees and hedging, as well as a detached block-built garage.  The rear garden has a spacious patio for enjoying the evening sun.

Alternatively, if exercising along a stunning coastal walkway is more your bag, the house is just a short drive from the newly extended Youghal Boardwalk.

Youghal beach with boardwalk in the foreground
 There are numerous beaches at hand.  

As a bonus, the planned Midleton/Youghal Greenway will pass through nearby Killeagh village. Even closer to Ardfield is the little village of Mount Uniacke, which has two pubs.

Potential buyers looking to work from home in a roomy, rural setting, may be further tempted by East Cork broadband, with speeds of 18mbps, says Mr Kennedy.

As Ardfield is really a family home, interested parties should know that buses stop at the end of the road for Inch National School and for transport to secondary schools in Youghal. Dungourney NS is also nearby and Midleton is just a 20 minute drive away. 

Mr Kennedy says he expects strong interest from families and first time buyers "as €375,000 is a nice price point".

VERDICT: Quality family home with nice finishes inside and out.

  

 

