Bettered by a builder: House of the Week has a hot history

ARMED with a builder’s nous, Ray Durrant has always bought “the worst house on the best road”, because he knows location is king and no matter how shambolic the home, he has the skills to transform it.

Bannow House, Leemount, Carrigrohane, was in “poor enough” condition when the builder bought it in 2008, says Frank Walsh of O’ Mahony Walsh, who sold the house 13 years ago to Ray. He’s selling again now, guiding at €600,000, as Ray plans a return to his native UK.

It’s a substantially different proposition to what it was in 2008, gone from c1300 sq ft to over 2,750 sq ft. While the overall character of the exterior has been largely maintained, it’s changed utterly internally, from a two-up, two-down house, to a six bedroom property, with two two-storey extensions, one to the side and one to the rear.

And while the kitchen and bedrooms are slick and contemporary, care was taken to pay homage to the building’s historical past. Constructed in the 1890s, it was part of the Colthurst/Blarney Estate when used in the early 20th century as an RIC barracks, before being burned to the ground by members of the Irish Volunteers. The destruction is outlined by Volunteer Edward Horgan of Glasheen Road whose testimony is recorded by the Bureau of Military History. Mr Horgan states that he helped burn down “a few evacuated police barracks” south west of Cork city, including at Bannow Bridge “where in April 1920, we used petrol and straw to destroy the barracks. About 30 men took part in this operation.” The house was rebuilt a year later and its stone rear wall is now a striking feature of the modern kitchen, having been restored and exposed to great effect during the transformation, led by two of Ray’s sons, a carpenter and a bricklayer.

More original stone from the gable wall was salvaged and used to create a feature wall in the gorgeous conservatory, where additional striking features include exposed ceiling beams and a giant apex window.

Double doors lead to a sheltered patio.

The patio continues along the south-facing rear of the house and can be accessed through a series of double doors from the kitchen diner.

The light-filled, luxury kitchen area is dominated by a huge granite island, looking gardenward, while two steps lead down to the dining area.

High end kitchen with exposed original brickwork

A door at the opposite end leads to a utility which in turn leads to a guest bathroom/ensuite and guest bedroom. Slide robe doors in the bedroom conceal the entry to the ensuite, a neat touch repeated in most of the bedrooms, of which five are ensuite, four with baths. There's underfloor heating upstairs and downstairs and the property has been expertly insulated, as shown by its B2 energy rating, despite the building's vintage.

Other nice touches include a first floor mezzanine, window seats in the square bays and a planting box at the turn of the stairs.

Ray's favourite feature of the property is its proximity to water.

“When we were looking to buy, we drove past here a couple of times and it ticked all the boxes,” he says, "it was a do-er-upper and also close to water."

The River Shournagh is just beyond the raised bank at the bottom of the garden, and on the opposite bank is the re-vitalised Angler’s Rest Bar and Restaurant, next to 18th century Bannow Bridge, noted in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage for its expert craftsmanship.

Angler's Rest

It took Ray and sons just eight months to transform Bannow House (motivated by the expense of staying in apartments at the Kingsley Hotel while work was underway), and it subsequently made a wonderful home for the family (there are seven children).

Mr Walsh expects the house, which also has a music room and living room, will continue to be a family home.

Having recently reached “sale agreed” for above the €1m asking price at Coolroe House in Ballincollig (it featured here in June), he's optimistic that Bannow House will also go above the asking, as it's attracting good interest from families in Cork city looking to trade up.

VERDICT: Best road? Yes. Worst House? Not on your nelly.