Major rebuild on €850k luxury hideaway home makes it a Mizen marvel

|
Mizen Peninsula, West Cork
|
€850,000
|
Size
|
280 sq m (2,900 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4 + 1
|
Bathrooms
|
5 + 1
|
BER
|
B2
Set on the northern shoulder of one of the south-west of Ireland’s more slender of the fistful of fingers and peninsulas, the Mizen Head, this house — with barely glimpsed traces of a 19th-century farmstead at its feet — looks over Dunmanus Bay, to the petite Sheeps Head peninsula, and to the far more brooding Beara peninsula stacked up behind.
Lie on the bed (or soak in the slipper bath) in the main, dormer east-facing bedroom here in the property with the exotic-sounding name Casa Dunmanus, with its entire gable wall of glass, and you are looking at waves lashing up on the craggy shoreline of Dunkelly West.
They roll, hit and smack ashore with a regularity that has gone on for millennia and millions of years: houses and farms and man’s imprint on the landscape may come and go, rise and fall, but a view like this? Truly timeless.
Far busier is the southern flank of the Mizen, home to the likes of Ballydehob, Schull, Goleen and on to beaches at Barleycove, Crookhaven and the visitor centre at the Mizen light station itself. In terms of seasonal traffic and tourist hotspots, the peninsula’s two routes, north and south to the Mizen, are chalk and cheese, even though there’s only a few miles of narrow roads, rocky and heather-carpeted height and hill between them.
This Dunkelly West rebuilt and reimagined home, or self-styled ‘Casa,’ is only a 5-10 minute drive to pretty Goleen, its tiny and super-sheltered harbour and pier, and services (Goleen might be a five minute drive once you know the way and go a bit blithe on the area’s natural beauty and abundant ditches, but it’s ten minutes if your eyes are out on stalks.)
The upscale West Cork home, effectively rebuilt and refitted and finished in the past 18 months to an uncommon standard and interior designed and plushly furnished across every square foot and inch, is the third house to stand on this particular footprint, an original farmstead on poorish land, rough grazing and commonage, dropping down towards the sea from the main road, ‘main’ such as it is.
Previous owners of this house were based in the UK, and had used it as a holiday home, and the other three houses are still in similar uses and ownerships, with the profile ‘so West Cork:’ one family is American, another is German and the third is from the UK.
They’ve more than sampled it as a luxury retreat from the woes of the world, especially in the latter stages of Covid-19 and global pandemics which have confined the nation to Irish shores.
So, there’s money at home and abroad at this sort of price level in West Cork and along the more scenic stretches of the Irish coastline after what’s been quite a quantum, lifestyle shift due to the coronavirus. Mr Carmody just needs to match a buyer with this sort of spending power with this less-trammelled location, less trendy, less obvious.
It comes with four en suite bedrooms, two per floor, in the main block, while there’s a fifth bedroom in a stand-alone lofted section of the very original (ie 19th century) dwelling.
That’s effectively a self-catering/Airbnb/guest suite option, with bedroom/living area, kitchenette and en-suite bathroom, with its own independent access, and is approached up a few steps of ancient, long-serving flagstones: it’s as old and redolent as it gets.
Casa Dunmanus is being sold on 3.8 acres, of mostly wild land, with some scalloped lawn sections in the front beyond the terrace, creating a sort of soft start to the view up along Dunmanus Bay. The thread of white waves crashing on rocks is utterly hypnotic: go a few miles to the west, and the views out past the other peninsulas to the north, and to the enormity of the Atlantic are entirely different, personifying the wild in Wild Atlantic Way.
Other clever uses of glass, and the plentiful internal accommodation, include the glass wall divide between the central kitchen/dining room and the far end/gable living room by the stairs, it both divides and reveals, and snuggles up next to an open fireplace in the scene-stealing, full-with, full-on living room with its array of seating options.
How many seats does one house need? That’s a question that comes to mind on a visit, there are enough sofas, armchairs and other options to seat a large house party, while the dining table seats eight, at ease.
The kitchen is a world until itself, done by David Lane Kitchens, Little Island in Cork, with twin ovens, elaborate induction hob with inbuilt extract, with creamy white stone/composite worktops above painted units, and the island, while the plethora of appliances include a wine cooler fridge, tall concealed fridge and separate freezer, either side of the side-by-side ovens, and a Quooker boiling water tap.
Tiling in the range of fully-tiled en-suite bathrooms were sourced from Delforno Tiles at the Kinsale Road roundabout, and paints throughout on walls and panelling are in Farrow and Ball colours, ranging across light to dark greys in the main, with ceilings also in pale greys.
Next owners can buy the entire look as-is if they so wish, as the departing vendors, with their work done after a full 12 months or so (due to lockdown and supplier delays,) are prepared to sell fully furnished.
As a back-up to the main house and its guest apartment there’s now a newly-constructed, block-built detached garage forming a sort of courtyard cluster of welcome on the gravel drive, with simple graded steps between it and the raised garden section. With a high, open to the rafters roof, the garage can be lofted for additional storage, and more than likely, with boating and bathing equipment.