Rising price tide to lift Myrtleville's sea-scanning €850k Atlantic House

|
Myrtleville, Cork Harbour
|
€850,000
|
Size
|
160 sq m (1,720 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
c2
It has sold twice in the last five years, and appears to be jumping up c €100k in value in each sale.
The wind is behind its sale, at least as there’s still a tidal-like surge global pandemic-driven and well-heeled demand for lifestyle properties such as this 1,720 sq ft home. Just east and west of it, recently-built contemporary homes above Myrtleville and along the elevated coast road towards Fountainstown, both of which came to market in 2021, are now sale agreed in the €1m+-€1.5m price league, with exact prices being paid expected on the Price Register in coming weeks or months.
The Price Register shows this winsome property selling back in 2018 for €750,000, and that was after it was put quietly for sale by its owner, a local woman, who had bought it in 2016.
The Lamberts used an architect to gently nudge Atlantic House into the latter stage of the 20th century and its two subsequent owners have made similar upgrades during their short tenures. It now has triple glazing, for example, warding off the worst the Atlantic can throw at it, and the BER’s now a surprisingly good C3.
Many timber structures were dismantled and relocated, from river to the sea in some cases. One pavilion made its way to Kilbrittain/Harbour View, where it traded for years as a small beach view hotel but is now long gone.
Another is at the foot of the woods facing Crosshaven in Cork harbour at Currabinny, still standing and a sort of sentinel guard to all the sailing activity in and out of Crosshaven and the Owenabue estuary.
Now almost 120 years old, timber-framed and skinned with feature internal wood panelling, Myrtleville’s Atlantic House too holds a sentinel viewing perch over all of the wider harbour’s marine comings and goings, from the Titanic a century ago, to naval ships, trawlers to dinghies, ferries, cargo ships and sailing cruisers, as well as porpoises and dolphins.
With a discrete maritime flair, accommodation includes a porch, reception hallway and wood-panelled, high-ceilinged corridor, kitchen/dining area, living room, conservatory, utility, and three double bedrooms, plus guest and family bathroom.