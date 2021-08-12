Three-storeys standing tall above Monkstown Bay for €830,000

A British general rumoured to have met a grisly death in the 1885 Fall of Khartoum and lionised as a war hero thereafter was posthumously honoured by having a swanky quartet of 3-storey Victorian homes named after him.

At the time, the impressive redbricks in Cork’s Monkstown were home to British Naval officers and it seemed a fitting tribute to Charles George Gordon who met his death defending British interests in Africa.

Gordon Villas stand tall above Monkstown Bay, with awesome views of anything that moves on the water and the nearby marina.

For sale No 2 has expansive bay windows from which to soak in the views, in two downstairs reception rooms and the first-floor master bedroom, and in the front garden, from two separate patio areas.

All of the garden at No 2, aka Suanarus, is to the front, which makes good sense, given the vista, while more practical use has been made of the space behind, where there’s a raised car deck on steel supports above a courtyard, with parking for two cars, and underneath, down steps, storage space for bikes and kayaks. At this lower level, there’s also a workshop with sheltered access to the front garden.

A large family room with original flagstones and an eye-catching fireman red stove is reached from the rear courtyard. It still has the old servants’ bells, harking back to the days when it was a kitchen. Fast forward more than a century and kitchens have rightfully earned centreplace in our homes, as per No 2, where a huge kitchen/dining/family room occupies prime position.

This room has a fireplace — indeed all of the rooms have, a relic of a pre-central heating era. Across the elegant black and white hallway is the main reception room with a great, big bay. There’s also a guest wc and utility at ground level.

The first and second floors have three bedrooms apiece, with one used as a playroom. The main bathroom is extravagant in size and elegant.

Selling agent Johanna Murphy of Johanna Murphy & Sons says No 2 has been extensively renovated over the years, without sacrificing features such as original window shutters and polished pitch pine floors and sash windows. She is guiding 260 sq m No 2 at €830,000. It was previously for sale in 2014, but taken off the market following a change of heart.

VERDICT: Elegant period home in amenity-rich area