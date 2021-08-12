Three-storeys standing tall above Monkstown Bay for €830,000

|
Monkstown, Cork
|
€830,000
|
Size
|
260 sq m (2800 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
6
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
N/A
A British general rumoured to have met a grisly death in the 1885 Fall of Khartoum and lionised as a war hero thereafter was posthumously honoured by having a swanky quartet of 3-storey Victorian homes named after him.
At the time, the impressive redbricks in Cork’s Monkstown were home to British Naval officers and it seemed a fitting tribute to Charles George Gordon who met his death defending British interests in Africa.