Returning locals are driving up house prices in Tralee 15%

BUYERS relocating from cities will be amazed at how affordable three-bed semis are in Tralee and at the fact that you can find modern well-maintained ones like 12 Lios Árd, Lisloose with a guide of €195,000.
Located 2.5 km from the centre it’s an attractive pink doored property which is new to the market with auctioneer Gary O’Driscoll. Noting that it overlooks a green area Mr O’Driscoll describes it as being spacious and tastefully decorated property and says that modern three-bed semis like this 2007-built one are in very short supply in the town.
Accommodation includes a living room, kitchen diner and a guest WC at ground level as well as a bathroom and three bedrooms, one en suite, upstairs.
: Attractive to first-time buyers/ investors.
THE guide price on No 11 Schoolfield at Ballygarron, Spa puts it at the top end of the Tralee property market.
Located 6 km from the town, in a cul de sac of individually built detached houses, it’s a 20-year-old stone fronted property with 3,000 sq ft/278 sq m of living space as well as half an acre of gardens.
Paul Stephenson of Sherry FitzGerald Crean says it’s a superb family home which, given its size and location in one of Tralee’s most popular residential areas, is likely to attract some of the buyers who have been relocating from cities. “It has a large detached garage which could be converted to a home office,’’ he says, and is near beaches, Tralee Golf Course and a planned Tralee Fenit Greenway.
: Spacious and modern.
Former students of the old national school at Chapeltown in Fenit might find it hard to recognise their schoolhouse in the spacious modern dormer property it has become.
Extended and completely renovated around 15 years ago, it’s now a five-bed, four-bathroom house with 2,260 sq ft of living space and a high B3 energy rating. Only the name plaque which reads Chapeltown National School 1876 and the old stone walls that surround the garden give any indication of its origins.
Quoting a guide of €395,000 for The Old Schoolhouse, auctioneer Gerard Carmody says it offers excellent space for a trade up buyer but could also be bought as a holiday home or by a buyer relocating from Dublin.
The property is just a five-minute drive from Fenit village and beach. Mr Carmody says that the area is very popular because of its proximity to the sea.
: Surprisingly modern for an old schoolhouse.
RECENTLY insulated and renovated, No 34 The Grove at Mounthawk is the type of detached four-bed property that’s been much in demand in Tralee this year.
That’s according to Daire McCann of DNG Giles who says it has attracted immediate interest from local buyers looking to trade up as well as buyers hoping to relocate their families to Tralee from other areas.
Built in the late 1990s, it’s a spacious 1,765 sq ft property which has a large garden with no less than three patio areas. Quoting a guide of €345,000, Ms McCann says it’s in excellent decorative order and that its location, in a mature cul de sac within 2.5 km from the town centre, is very sought after. “It’s just a five minute walk to Mercy Mounthawk School, and O’Donnell’s Restaurant and Bar and it is within easy reach of beaches at Fenit, Banna and Ballyheigue.”
: Expected to go quickly.