Starter Homes: Midleton apartment with estuary views for €210,000

Midleton, Co Cork €210,000

For a relatively modest €210,000 guide price, No 19 Charleston Wharf on Bailick Road in Midleton offers a decent amount 922 sq ft of living space and attractive views of the estuary from its front balcony.

Clare Fox of Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan says the well maintained modern two bed-duplex is ideal for a young couple looking for an affordable home. On a corner at the top of the four-storey complex, it’s around 1.5km from the town centre.

On the lower level it has a bathroom and two bedrooms (one en suite), and on the top floor, a guest WC and a large open plan kitchen dining living space with balconies at both ends.

VERDICT: Has more space than the average apartment, and far better views.

Cross Douglas Road, Cork City €250,000

An affordable and convenient option for a downsizing buyer in Douglas in Cork, No 5 Windmere on Cross Douglas Road is a two-bed ground-floor apartment with a guide of €250,000.

According to Savills auctioneers the Cross Douglas Road location, a little over 1.5km from the city centre, is a huge draw.

This location, combined with the fact that it’s a modern 2005 built property in a secure gated development of just eight apartments will, according to auctioneer Karl O’Reilly, make it very attractive to downsizers.

“It’s well cared for, has 743 sq ft of living space and a high B3 BER rating and is in a development enclosed by secure gates, high railing and block walls,” he says, He adds that there is parking at the front and a communal garden at the rear.

Accommodation includes a timber-floored living room which has a fireplace with an electric fire and set of double doors opening into a tiled kitchen with Shaker style units.

There’s also a bathroom and two bedrooms including one offering access to a private patio space at the rear.

Sales in Windmere seem to be quite rare — only two show up on the Property Price Register in the last ten years The most recent one was that of No 4 which went for €280,000 in 2018.

At the viewings scheduled for this week, Mr O’Reilly was expecting to see quite a few downsizers, as well as some first-time buyers and investors.

VERDICT: A very well located apartment.

Blackrock Road, Cork City €295,000

Living on the Blackrock Road in Cork isn’t just for those who are able to spend big money on large detached houses. Someone who wants a more modest and affordable option could look at 204 Dundanion, a four-bed end of terrace house with a guide of €295,000.

Selling agents Barry Auctioneers say that given the popularity of the area, the 1898-built property located near the church, is attracting a great deal of attention.

“It’s just a few minutes walk from The Marina and the Pier and is close to the greenway on the old railway line and the Atlantic Pond – Mahon Point is nearby and you have schools, primary and secondary, public transport links and shops on its doorstep,” says auctioneer Richie Dunlea.

Upgraded and extended over the years, the property has double glazed windows and oil-fired heating but updating and further upgrading will be required for a house with an F BER rating.

Offering 1,055 sq ft of living space, the house has two ground floor reception rooms including a timber floored living room with a fireplace, as well as a family room, a narrow kitchen with white fitted units along with a guest WC and a small sunroom at the back.

The first floor has four carpeted bedrooms including one with built-in wardrobes and an en suite shower room.

On street at the front, the property has a concreted patio garden enclosed by high walls at the rear.

Mr Dunlea says it could attract young buyers in search of a first home or possibly older ones looking to downsize in the area.

VERDICT: Very affordable for the Blackrock Road.

Macroom, Co Cork €200,000

The €200,000 guide price on this modern three bed end of terrace property at 18 Elmgrove in Meadowlands might tempt a first-time buyer to leave Cork city and move to Macroom.

That’s the expectation of auctioneer Killian Lynch who says the 2007 built, 995 sq ft property offers good value at this price: “It’s in immaculate condition and has a B2 energy rating," he observes.

Accommodation includes a large kitchen living space with gloss units a as well as a guest WC at ground level while there are three bedrooms, one en-suite, and a bathroom on the upper two floors.

VERDICT: Modern and affordable