Serious tog value at €585k Cork home with solar heated indoor swimming pool and heated garage

A FEW pina coladas, beers, pizzas or BBQ goodies from the local supermarket or off-licence and you’ll be as good as on daily holidays when you swing back the electric gates on Teach Tullig, and pronounce “we’ve arrived.” .

This big, family-friendly home, on a three-quarter acre site near Blarney and Whitechurch just a few miles north of Cork city, seems part family home and part holiday home/resort: just crank up the sunshine, and it’s both.

Can you show me a metre? the pool at Teach Tullig is one metre deep all around

The sunshine even serves to heat the indoor swimming pool which has been installed in the sloping glazed extension to the back by the vendors after they bought here back around 2005.

Now trading down, their 3,275 sq ft detached home is fresh to market, scrubbed up and gleaming on a groomed 0.75 acre, with toasty warm swimming pool, heated by banks of chunky solar tubes set above the roof, and just under the main bedroom’s external balcony.

Balcony? The holiday continues, it seems: it’s even got a sunny, south-west aspect, as does the rear patio beneath.

Named Teach Tulig after the Whitechurch townland in which it is sited, this five-bed home was first built around 2000 and the current owners bought in 2005, extending and upgrading it further.

They put in an efficient air-to-water heat pump, as well as the pool, which is a safe one metre deep all around, and as well as the pool wing, there’s also a sunroom across the rear courtyard helping to create a sheltered embrace.

Feel the heat: even the double garage is heated

Oh, and to make sure no heat generated goes to waste, the solar set-up for the swimming pool also provides enough left-over warmth to heat the attached double garage……

As a nice and equally warm gesture, when their builder was leaving, he very kindly made the owners an outdoor oven/pizza oven/ BBQ unit out of leftover brick and materials so “there’s been lots of pool and pizza parties down the year,” note selling agents Sherry FitzGerald.

Their vendors appear to have knocked enormous pleasure out what they managed to create, but now they are trading down: highly independent Teach Tullig has its own well for water, its own waste tank, and generates much of its own electricity too: it’s launched this week by Gillian McDonnell of Sherry Fitz at €585,000.

Holiday at home, every day?

Apart from the pool and the party area and the heated double garage and the patio and grounds with lawns and veg bed, you’ll get a five-bed detached house for your money, with study left of the hall, main reception room on the right also with bay window and behind a linked kitchen/dining room opens to a good size sun-room with vaulted ceiling and patio access.

Sun spot

Above, are up to five bedrooms, two with en suite bathrooms, and one, the largest suite with the external sunny balcony, is entered via a smaller space/room which can be used as a gym, or nursery.

The main family bathroom has a Jacuzzi bath, efficient due to the property's own well-water supply, solar panels and air-to-water heating

It's all in excellent overall condition only a few miles from Cork city and Blarney, “away from the hustle and bustle of life, in a beautifully-presented home, designed for living and relaxation,” says the selling agent.

Teach Tullig

She adds that “Teach Tullig will also suit the ‘new normal’ of working from home, while also supporting an environmentally-friendly summer home vibe.”

VERDICT: Serious tog value, on lots of fronts.