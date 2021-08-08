Tasty €570k offering with side offer of Airbnb on the menu near Ballymaloe

ALL the work has been done, the site and property fully realised, and done with sleek style too – there’s nothing else to do at this East Cork mix bar move in, and welcome friends and guests.

Carrying a €570,000 AMV with agent Adrianna Hegarty is this vastly upgraded and extended farm-style, four-bed home, plus adjacent three-bed stone barn conversion, done up in 2017, and rented in the interim via Airbnb.

Barn-stormer

A location just north of Ballymaloe House and farm, near Ladysbridge, the sea and the Cookery School too, all half an hour’s commute from Cork city, means no end of visitors and guests, and income potential all the while.

It’s on half an acre, backing into right East Cork tillage land by a quiet back road a few minutes away from Ballymaloe itself: the land with elevated lawns and small orchard is fringed by mature trees, for shelter and privacy, with separate/second entrance for those staying in the barn.

Barn kitchen

Main house kitchen

The main house, with three peaky dormers now to the front, painted in dark grey and extended to the side and back with lots of variation in window shapes, is crisp and contemporary in looks and furnishing (it can be bought fully furnished, at an extra cost to the €570k AMV).

It has 2,250 sq ft, en suite first floor main bedroom with dual aspect, two shower rooms, two/three reception room one with stove in a brick surround, utility and slick upgraded kitchen with metro tiles and vertical mounted rads.

There’s modernity to the main house and a calm, more traditional yet contemporary feel to the 950 sq ft harling-rendered two-storey barn.

VERDICT: Done with taste.