All eyes on first €395k resale in Cork scheme of 39 homes sold out  in 2019

THERE’LL be dozens of pairs of eyes, with vested financial interest behind them, watching the sales progress of No 15 Gleann Órga – it’s the first resale in the development of A-rated homes in Cork’s Ballinhassig village.

The setting, at Barretts Hill Ballinhassig just 100 metres off the N71 main route to West Cork, makes it a sort of springboard for points west of the city, such as Kinsale and the sea. It’s handy too for those working in the Airport Business Park, or just those with West Cork roots who yearn to drive away from the city when weekends and holidays come around.

No 15 Gleann Órga has almost 1,900 sq ft inside, and easy-keep stone-paved garden with home office/shed

No 15’s an above spec, already extended four-bed semi-d, with nearly 1,900 sq ft inside as it’s three storeys tall, notes selling agent Darragh Taaffe of Keane Mahony Smith, who sold the entire development in the first instance.

Extended and upgraded kitchen at No 15

Interestingly, for those with an itch for these sort of things, the Price Register records all 39 sales of houses here since early in 2019, with a top price of €465,000 paid for the detached No 19 back exactly two years ago.

The Register also shows the sale of No 15 just shy of €332,000 later in 2019, and now its buyers of the time, with a just expanded family, are moving on, set to build on family land further west, and north, near Macroom.

They know their houses and building stuff already, it seems, and they’ll leave No 15 in as-new, fully fitted and burnished order.

Home office meets storage in stand-alone garden room

Mr Taaffe guides at €395,000 for what he stresses is a walk-in condition home, with above-standard kitchen and good appliances, limestone-paved back garden and which has a SteelTech shed out back too, half of which is set up for home office use, with insulation, power supply and WiFi.

The scheme got its original planning grant for West Cork-based builders Murnane O’Shea back in 2008, but work stalled during the downturn.

The planning was updated in 2013, and work via new owners Citidwell started after on site, with a sales launch around ’18 and into 2019 with Keane Mahony Smith saying the popular/market-friendly planning mix (semis, townhouses and some detacheds, in the main) is of a type now not likely to be approved any more in most rural communities.

The KMS agent judges that “a combination of exquisite taste and imaginative planning has produced a dream home, in a modern rural development, only minutes from Bishopstown.” First viewing were set to start in recent days at “showhouse condition” No 15, which has three mid-level bedrooms (one en suite), main family bathroom and fourth attic level bedroom.

Main reception room

At ground is a tiled hall, guest WC and utility, and oak-floored living room with solid fuel stove in a marble surround, and rear second reception/dining, linking to the long kitchen, with blue units topped with white marble, and pitched and vaulted ceilings with four Veluxes, and featured exposed timber beams crossing under.

There’s underfloor heating at this level, from an air to water heat pump, and the house has a A2 BER.

VERDICT: There’s be buyer curiosity to see now how Gleann Órga has settled down and fully selling out and completing.

And, the 38 other owners/occupants will be as curious to see just how much house price inflation there might be in their development too.