Ball-hopper at  Cork's €270k home by 'The Cross'

Did their home address name, Beaufort Park, come from the mid-Kerry town and parish of that name?
“It dates to the early 1950s, built by a local builder, but we don’t have his name though: however, it does have the this has ‘Kerry-man-leaving-mark-on-Cork all over it!” his departing vendors (with kayaks lined up the back garden for East Cork coastal adventures) quip.
Other rooms include two ground floor bedrooms, bathroom with shower, a sitting room with flue in situ, and this room could also be a bedroom if new owners so wish, Mr Sullivan suggests, noting the property “is deceptive from the exterior.”
Apart from the fun of occasional match days at Cork City FC stadium — ‘The Cross’ — the overall feeling at Beaufort Park is of being out in the country, No 7’s occupants appreciate.
There’s off-street parking, with a printed concrete drive carrying over to a screened side passage and rear sunny patio, garden shed and store, with enclosed hedging boundaries, bedded down by previous owners, with a perfect sun-trap south-west aspect to the back garden.
There’s a E1 BER, so, once in new hands, fortunate buyers can continue to be ‘improving occupants’ and put their own, next stamp on lucky No 7.