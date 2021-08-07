Coming up roses in Innishannon at €765k Rosewood Manor

RECKONED to be on the best, or one of the very best sites, in the niche and upmarket Rosewood Manor scheme in Cork’s Innishannon is No 14, and thanks to personal input from its owners of the past five years, it‘s also one of the very best houses in the village too.

That’s the view of estate agent Lawrence Sweeney of Savills Cork, who sold No 14 to its current owners only five years ago.

Pick of the bunch: 14 Rosewood Manor

A UK/Irish couple, with some local roots, they bought into the upmarket development on the hill above Innishannon village when relocating to Cork in 2015/2016.

Now, they’re off overseas again for work reasons, and No 14, done as a pride and joy, and with colourful personality, design tweaks including an open out, back wall virtually all of it glazed, and a contemporary-styled stand-alone garden room is a walk-in proposition.

Glimpse of garden room/home office on left

The initial scheme, launched in 2008 was done by highly-regarded Kerry builders Brian Gallivan Developments, and was to have 16 large, detached homes, built in the grounds of a period home on the edge of the picturesquely-set village 25kms west of Cork city – sort of an early gateway to West Cork, as it were, while Kinsale and the sea are about 13kms away.

Kitchen made by Nicholas Moody

Having missed the market at the end of the boom (initial price hopes were for just under and over €1m per ‘Manor’ home) Rosewood sales were slow, and by 2018 just nine were built and occupied, albeit it is a still very attractive setting, with central green and lots of maturity.

A 2000s early marketing CGI for Rosewood Manor, innishannon

The former show house, No 2, came for sale in autumn 2018 with an even €700,000 price tag and sold for bang on that amount by early 2019, according to the Price Register, which records over 20 resales in Innishannon above the €500,000 price bracket in the past decade.

Among the 20+ going over the half a million euro level was this house, No 14 Rosewood Manor, making €586,000 in 2016, before its buyers of five years ago made their own subsequent alterations.

It’s now guided five years later at €765,000 by Savills’ Mr Sweeney, who says it’s in better than showhouse standard and is “decorated to the highest standards with exquisite taste, with painstaking attention to detail on the interior design and presentation,” with elaborately landscaped ground and a stand-alone home office/garden room, cedar-clad.

It’s got a high-end kitchen by Cork-based craftsman Nick or Nicholas Moody, topped with runs of marble and with top brand appliance and overhead roof lights.

Kitchen/dining room

The double-bay or bow fronted property, designed externally in Edwardian/Victorian style with a westerly aspect to the rear, has concrete floors at first floor level, and underfloor heating, delivered via an air to water system, and also makes much of its own electricity thanks to PV/photovoltaic solar panels.

Living room with bay window

There’s a central hall, with deep, front to back run of living room, dining room and kitchen to the left, making for a triple aspect in all with second, side window bay by the dining section. Across the hall is a study/optional bedroom five next to a guest bathroom and behind is another large reception room, a lounge with second, feature electric fire, and patio/garden access through what’s effectively a back wall of glass with sliding door “specially installed to bring the house and garden together in the finer months.”

Garden access from extensively glazed rear

Above are four bedrooms, with main en suite with bay window, and the adjacent bedroom is currently set up as a good-sized dressing room: new owners may continue this use, or switch back to a bedroom, Mr Sweeney suggests.

Main bedroom with bay window

Apart from the quality of the house itself, the selling agent also highlights the attraction of the “amazing” landscaped garden, tiered, planted and paved, with front cobble lock drive, while behind “the rear garden has a secret, a high-quality cedar-clad garden room which one may use as a plush home office, studio or as a place to get away from it all: it’s a relaxing space from which to daydream while overlooking the magnificent garden.”

VERDICT: just a short commute from Cork city and western suburbs, Innishannon has a strong community feel, services and sports facilities, as well as a broadening mix of artisan food shops, shops. It's also popular as a trade-up location for those working in Cork Airport Business Park, and at Kinsale's Eli Lilly pharma plant just a few miles down along the wooded sections of the River Bandon.