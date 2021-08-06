Award-winning €795k Folding House is a Mardyke page-turner

And, it’s not just anyone waxing lyrical about Folding House: that’s also the rousing, swelling chorus judgment of none other than the Royal Institute of Architects of Ireland, who adjudged the hide-out home set directly opposite Fitzgerald’s Park and UCC’s Mardyke sports complex to be their stand-out, House of the Year in its Irish Architecture awards for 2016.
Then, the following year, this house made the short list for the more international 2017 Mies van der Rohe European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture as a suitable nod towards the quality of design and siting by Irish firm A2 Architects. (A2 have just repeated this RIAI/Mies double act in 2020 and 2021 for a house on Sky Road in Clifden, Galway. Quality as they say, will out.)
Twist it is. Contemporary to its core but without fuss or frills, twisted and cranked Folding House is up for the taking, and what they next build, and where, is all in the air. It could be city, it could be country — it just has to be special.
Irish Examiner ‘Property & Home’ met them exactly 12 years ago when they had a cool take on a dormer design for sale in Monkstown Demesne, with their interiors graced by modern photography and graphic art, and some classics of 20th furniture too.
What they might do next is as yet undecided — but the certainty is they will use the same architect, they say, committed and keen to go, wherever.
Leaving aside for a moment the obvious, the award-winning design and the kudos of the RIA making it a House of the Year, just consider these plus points in its favour.
Notably, Savills’ sales brochure lists a number of services on its doorstep, and measures them in metres, not miles. Fitzgerald’s Park is 40 metres away, the Mardyke Arena 70 metres.
Past that pitch, the view from the first floor perch, looking north, includes the reinstalled Daly’s Bridge, or the Shakey Bridge, a Cork icon now fully refreshed and with a renewed bounce in its pedestrian suspension bridge step.
Then, seen just to the right, is Fitzgerald’s Park, a civic amenity par excellence with museum, café, riverside walks and playground, a green urban lung and a life-saver for Cork’s citizenry during Covid-19 lockdowns, upgraded with near-prescience just in time to do the city some serious service.
Howzat, indeed.
Rather than try to get a front door at the front, for example, A2’s lead architect and director Peter Carroll instead decided to place the main entrance around to the side, putting a ground floor master bedroom with en suite to the front, with the main, elevated and aloof living room and balcony directly over it.
That step, then, dictated much of the internal configuration and odd but visually effective layouts, sharp, angular (there’s hardly a square or rectangular room in the whole 1,940 sq ft two-storey home) spaces, and crisp, low key, almost gallery-like finishes.
It’s little coincidence that there’s quite the gallery feel to the spaces, with white walls, and mix of glazing, including sandblasted large panes for diffused light, and the utmost privacy. The upstairs thus has two of the three bedrooms, a main bathroom with glass ceiling/panel over the shower for an almost blinding amount of white light, side landing, void and main angled living room with large sliding door (pic, top above) to the sit-out balcony surveying passers-by on the Mardyke, or hurlers and footballers on the pitch beyond.
Landscaping, which is completely on point with the architecture, includes many ferns, and Japanese maples and acers with some bamboo (it’s not rampant). Overall maintenance levels are pretty minimal; no beds to weed or grass to cut; no timber cladding, just robust, all-weather glass and simple, dark-painted render sections in an adept solid and void balance, almost all of it virtually unnoticed by the woman on the street or the man on the Marydyke.