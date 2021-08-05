Tori Amos' former Kinsale home jumps from €1.25m to €2.95m in two years

|
Kinsale, Cork
|
€2.95 million
|
Size
|
440 sq m (4,700 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
8
|
Bathrooms
|
6
|
BER
|
Exempt
Just listed in the past week with a €2.95m AMV is the eight-bedroomed Ballywilliam House, on the Bandon River about 6km upriver from Kinsale.
Singer/songwriter Tori Amos had it from 1995, one of several fine properties she owned in far-flung locations, using it for recording and sharing with other creatives. When she put it up for sale in 2018, it was in what was described as an under-restored state, gently nudged along with the times.
Deciding to part with it then, she commented of Ballywilliam that “it really breaks my heart to see her go, but this magical place needs to find a new owner who can fully live and breathe everything that she has to offer.
Selling agent now is Brendan Bowe, who opened a Kinsale estate agency (his third Cork office) earlier this year, and he says that the Georgian Ballywilliam House has had a painstaking renovation since, with four of the eight upgraded bedrooms en suite, with two other bathrooms to serve guests in the 4,700 sq ft, over-basement home/venue.
There’s an upscale kitchen with tall, blue-painted units, fine formal triple-aspect reception room with slender stone fireplace, cantilevered staircase with oculus window, fan-lit front door, internal fanlight, and sash windows.
The dining room has a table to seat 22, and externally there are two gazebos for outdoor gatherings and dining — handy in on-going Covid-19-aware times.
One, with canvas sides, is set directly facing the house, with outdoor barbecues and parking on a gravel drive nearby, and the other is at the end of the walkway through the lower grounds by the water’s edge and a shingle, tidal mini-beach.
Road access to and from Kinsale is along a water-fronting cul de sac upriver of Ballinacurra House (for sale for over €6.3m via Knight Frank, and which is due to host a two-day music festival, the Great Beyond, on September 11 and 12) culminating at Ballywilliam and an adjacent farm.
Ballywilliam House, on its c 2.5 acres, has joined a clutch of upmarket, multimillion-euro Kinsale property market listings, coming in at, eh, the mid-range, at €2.95m via Bowe Property.