Starter Homes: This reinvented Cork four-bed could appeal to a variety of buyers

Youghal, Co Cork €295,000

SOLD as a four-storey wreck for just €75,000 in 2020, No 2 Grattan Street in Youghal has just come on the market with a guide of €295,000 — attractively reinvented as a modern four bed home with a decked patio garden.

Selling agents DNG Spillane say that major work has been carried out on the property which has high ceilings and tall shuttered windows and probably dates from the 19th century. It’s been insulated, has new electrics and plumbing and an electric Helvetic infrared heating system, says auctioneer Conor Spillane explaining that the owners have renovated several properties.

“They cleared out the back yard and created a garden with wall murals and a shed painted to look like a Tudor pub,’’ he says, explaining that the interior has been redecorated and repainted. It has a new kitchen and bathroom and some new flooring but has maintained several original features including floorboards and shutters, he adds.

The ground floor has a study and a kitchen with green units opening into a dining area at the rear. The first floor has a living room, a bathroom and one bedroom. The next floor up has two more bedrooms while the attic / third floor has another.

The courtyard garden is enclosed by stone walls that look older than the house. During the clear out the owners found the remains of frescos on the walls which they cleaned up and painted while adding decking and planting flowers.

VERDICT: Prettily renovated and spacious — it could appeal to a variety of buyers.

Shanagarry, Co Cork €215,000

WITH 1,350 sq ft of stylishly decorated accommodation, No 30 Rooskagh Valley in Shanagarry looks very good for its €215,000 asking price.

And, because the four-bed, mid-terrace dormer property is located just a five-minute drive from nearby beaches at Ballinamona, Ardnahinch and Garryvoe Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties believes it would make a wonderful holiday home.

“Built in 2006, it’s an owner-occupied home which has been completely transformed — the internal décor is contemporary and stylish with neutral colours creating a calming atmosphere,” he says adding that recent additions include a fitted high gloss kitchen, grey laminate flooring and a modern stove.

Stretching from front to rear of the contemporary looking property is a spacious open plan kitchen /dining/living area with a high ceiling, a grey and white colour scheme, a curved contemporary stove and a white high gloss kitchen with a large island/dining table.

The property has a bathroom and two bedrooms at ground floor level and on the first floor a further two bedrooms including one en suite.

To the front, it has a paved parking area with artificial grass and raised beds filled with a profusion of pink and purple flowers. Outside the double doors in the kitchen, there’s an enclosed patio area brightened up with colourful hanging baskets and flower pots.

The stylishly designed development, which was originally built as a holiday village, is located around 1km from the village.

“Stephen Pearce Potter, Kilkenny Design Centre and Ballymaloe Cookery School are all nearby and it’s just a 15-minute driver from Midleton,’’ reveals Mr Kennedy

VERDICT: Attractive, spacious and affordable.

Ballincollig, Co Cork €280,000

The owners of this neatly kept three-bed semi-detached bungalow at 25 Leeview in Ballincollig have added some extra space with a dormer window extension.

Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald says the 1980s built property is in very good condition and that its €280,000 guide price makes it ideal for a first-time buyer.

“Nicely positioned in a cul de sac it’s within walking distance of the town centre,” she says adding that it also has well-kept gardens at the front and rear. Accommodation includes a sitting room, a kitchen diner, a playroom/office and a bathroom as well as three bedrooms (one en suite) upstairs.

VERDICT: Three-bed semis for €280,000 are thin on the ground in Ballincollig.

Moneygourney, Douglas €289,000

The wrap-around balcony on 19 Fort Hill, Moneygourney in Douglas looks like a good spot to sit and enjoy the summer sunshine.

Guiding at €289,000, the three-bedroom duplex is being sold by Barry Smith of James G Coughlan auctioneers who says it’s spacious (1,130 sq ft), attractively decorated and very well presented.

Accommodation includes a lounge, a kitchen diner, a guest WC as well as a bathroom and three bedrooms, one en suite.

VERDICT: Selling points besides the attractive balcony include its Douglas location.