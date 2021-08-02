Dune deal: Rising property price tide reaches Owenahincha, where some West Cork beachside value can still be found

Values have started to play catch-up at this  beach spot near Rosscarbery 
Waves rolling in at Owenahincha, West Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Mon, 02 Aug, 2021 - 00:00
Tommy Barker

Owenahincha, West Cork

€235,000

Size

102 sq m (1,010 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

2

BER

C1

IT LOOKS like the rising tide of coastal holiday home prices due  to the Coronavirus is spilling over to West Cork's Owenahincha, with values jumping up in the likes of the Sandycove Villas development, and beyond.

Originally built with ten-year tax breaks by developers Frinailla, done in 2004 and comprising 22 townhouses and four apartments, they've since gone on to sell to families too, as second homes and for retirement.

Up to now, prices were lower than other seaside settings, toping out two years ago at €182,000.

The chalet end? Dig deep.
Now, one, No 10 has just gone sale agreed, having had a price guide of €255,000, and now No 8 close-by has also come for sale.

No 8 Sandycove Villas has a €235k AMV
It's  mid-terraced three-bed, c 1,100 sq ft coastal property - it's a townhouse by name, only by a beach - and has a first-floor balcony with views to one of one Owenahincha's two big beaches 

It's located two kilometers from Rosscarbery just off the N71, and accommodation includes a hall, front-to-back kitchen/living/dining rooms, three first floor bedrooms one with en suite, and main bathroom plus Stira attic access.

Beach glimpse from 8 Sandycove Villas,   Owenahincha
It comes with solar panels, in very good condition and sale inquiries are being handled by Murphy Lynham solicitors.

Close by are cliff walks to the Warren Strand, woodland walks at Castlefreke and headland walks by Galley Head on the Wild Atlantic Way.

VERDICT: Up to now, at least, Sandycove Villas and, indeed, Owenhincha, have been among the more affordable West Cork seaside and beach-blessed enclaves.

