Has Kinsale's Ardbrack Heights grown on buyers? A stacked trio being sold by the scheme's original 1980s  architect may show time has been forgiving to it

INTRIGUING apartment prospects, spanning an extendable penthouse and a duplex under it, with two linked apartments, are on offer in one of Kinsale's very best viewing spots, Ardbrack Heights, with 180 degree harbour and town views.

Listed with Ron Krueger of Engel & Voelkers are the penthouse No 1 Ardbrack Heights, along with No 1A and No 1B beneath it.

At the town end of the 1980s-built development done for a Dutch pension fund and controversial back in the early days at least due to their scale, these units have been owned from day one by Ardbrack Heights' original Cork-based architect, Bertie Pope.

Ireland's Riviera?

Familiarity, time and greenery filing in around them, plus a change and mix of external colours, has mellowed most criticisms, and the area is now home to many multi-million euro villas and cutting edge designed homes.

In latter years, Ardbrack Heights apartments have sold extremely well, mainly because they are perfect to 'lock up and leave,' which is a key Kinsale buyer demographic for many, and because of the views.

Money shot: Kinsale harbour and town views from Ardbrack Heights

Wags still unkindly quip that the views are further enhanced as they don't include Ardbrack Heights, and there are few within with as unobstructed views as this trio, at the town end of sloping, hill-set blocks above the Scilly Walk.

E&V's Mr Krueger seeks €580,000 for the third-floor penthouse with attic which can be converted and extended into, as others have done, to create a two-level duplex, and it spans 68 sq m (710 sq ft) with two bedrooms as it is.

Below, Nos 1A and 1B are at present largely independent of one another, bar a linking internal stairs, and total 123 sq m or 1,310 sq ft, with three bedrooms in all, in a 2+1 mix.

They can be used as a main apartment plus one-bed guest apartment, or combined into a proper duplex, says the selling agent, guiding this prospect at €695,000.

It's even possible - this being price-inured Kinsale, after all! - that a buyer might seek to buy 1, 1A and 1B and plan a very unique, three-story end-unit, in an acknowledged, precious panoramic setting

VERDICT: Ardbrack is a spot where buyers can spend €1m for a site with a view, and many resales are in the multi-million euro bracket some so, really, anything might happen at the Heights with this mix on the go.