Ireland's 'other Brittas' - €425k coastal spot between Clonakilty and Galley Head has a seaside home and garden glory in spades and buckets

THE departing owners of this West Cork property are leaving their own strong legacy behind on this 100+years old traditional farm-style home – they’ve put 20 years of love, labour and planting into its gardens.

As a result, it’s just glorious, an affordable and ultimate bolthole from the woes of the world.

Natural vegetation and subtle planting pays a rich visual dividend at this Ardfield/Clonakilty home a mile or two from beaches

And, as an additional bonus, it’s near the sea and numerous beaches, less than an hour from Cork city, airport and ferries, set near Ardfield village, a five minute drive to and from Clonakilty and top coastal hotels such as Dunmore House.

Set off the Clonakity-Ardfield road up a charming tree-lined avenue with neatly mown grass strip up the middle, this is a traditional style farmhouse, surrounded by trees and fields of tall corn, with sea glimpses to Inchdoney beach and twinkling lights at night from the property’s richly cultivated gardens, with old world charm to the interior, well-kept by not just one, but two sets of owners.

The long, main three-bedroomed farm home is linked to a bone-dry and partly upgraded barn via an angled hall/utility, and can immediately get an extra upgrade to open-plan or lofted mezzanine living quarters: one end is currently blocked off as many pairs of swallows, annual returnees, are currently nesting in there!

Room-in-waiting in lofted barn

Selling up now after 20 years here and trading down are owners Englishman Andy and Tipperary-born Gaby Rockett, who met while working in Africa, went to live in Dublin, and fetched up in West cork.

Best of Brittas?

They bought this house and series of outbuildings and workshop from a craft worker, top carpenter and furniture maker Nick Harding Smith, and both are as talented as craftspeople, in fabrics (Gaby’s art works adorn the walls) and joinery, with retiree Andy keeping his own woodwork skills honed as sharp as any chisel.

Redone sunroom has a stove, beamed ceiling and ten Veluxes

They’ve put their own firm stamp on their 19th century home, still with lots of original charm, mildly tweaked, still with lots of exposed stone and beams and timbers, and they upgraded the large 26’ by 11’ sunroom too, putting a feature permanent roof on it, with ten Veluxes and a wood-burning stove, one of several stoves, and there’s also LPG central heating.

Garden section with octagonal garden room

The garden, though, is the scene-stealer, about 1.2 acres with happily at home trees, orchard and fruit bushes, shrubs, ideal for birdlife and wildlife too (there's a resident stoat by the road), with old stone pillars peeping out of fuchsia bushes, stone-flagged patios, rose beds, lawns, willows, and a bespoke octagonal garden room for cuppas and general good-life contemplation.

There’s also a large garage/workshed, a second sun room/potting shed beside the splayed barn wing, with lofty in bloom echiums dotted around it, and a smart fruit, flower and vegetable garden, plus polytunnel, fed by rain water barrels and organic comfrey plant feeds.

Tunnel vision

In last week’s heatwave, the place was a picture-perfect idyll, utterly tranquil, while beaches within a short drive or cycle were thrumming, and Ardfield’s reinvigorated Mountain Bar and Restaurant was back in busy business, as was the 2020-opened Mountain Forge Escape campsite a kilometre from this Brittas hideaway.

Auctioneer Henry O’Leary, based in nearby Clonakilty town, is selling now, and he guides this Brittas Clonakilty property beauty at €425,000, which given recent prices being paid in West Cork for anywhere within a short distance of the ocean and numerous beaches seems exceptionally modest in its ask.

Beams with pride

It’s in excellent condition, outside and inside, and adding more family living space and bedrooms is a very easy option given the links already in place between house and solid-roofed barn wing….if you don’t mind waiting ‘til the swallows move out next month.

VERDICT: These trade-down and relocating gardeners know their onions, their alliums and their echiums.