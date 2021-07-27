Trading Up: Four homes 

Fermoy, Co Cork €290,000

An expertly-maintained family home with scenic views over the Blackwater Valley and a south-facing raised timber deck out back for BBQs and entertaining, interest in this bungalow is coming from several quarters, including first-time buyers and families looking to trade up and out of town.

It includes potential buyers in nearby Fermoy, a 10-minute drive away, but also Cork city, a 20-minute commute.

Selling agent Donal Barry of Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan describes the Waterpark home as “an extremely functional, well-designed four-bed”.

Demand is unprecedented at the moment he says, with people looking for more room in the countryside.

The view out front is “amazing” he adds, and other perks include a recent upgrade to the main bathroom, and outside, a detached garage.

Accommodation includes a large kitchen diner, a sunroom to the rear, a living room, a utility, a main bathroom and an ensuite in the main bedroom.

On an acre, there’s more lawn out front than behind, where there’s also an upper tier.

Kilbarry Woods is just a five-minute drive away.

VERDICT: Rural, close to urban, it’s a turnkey family home.

Lehenaghmore, Cork €350,000

Just on the market, and already under offer with a €350,000 AMV, is this smart-order, A3- rated four-bed home with a south-west aspected back garden.

Listed with agent Trevor O’Sullivan of Coldwell Banker is 5 Laharran, in the large Model Farm section, and still rolling out, Lehenaghmore development on the side of Cork’s Airport Hill. The Ruden Homes scheme has been an incredibly consistent seller since the mid 2000s, and the latest sections now are making their visual presence known from the Kinsale Road/Airport Road.

Mr O’Sullivan pitches this four-bed semi-d at both first-time buyers, given the price point, and equally at traders-up because of size and the fourth bedroom/optional home office.

No 5 was finished in 2015, and is in a nice part of Manor Farm, with a south-west aspect to the enclosed back garden.

According to the selling agent, the 125 sq metre three-storey home has been tastefully decorated and well-finished out, with good storage, and low energy running costs thanks to double glazing and an air-to-water heating system, reflected in its A3 BER, with underfloor heating at ground level.

It’s got a bathroom at each level, guest at ground, a main family one serving three first floor bedrooms and a top floor en suite main bedroom with built-ins.

VERDICT: Good deal of modern space and bedrooms for the money.

Model Farm Road, Cork €420,000

Detached four and five-beds are where it’s at for a lot of Bishopstown families looking to trade up, so Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald is not surprised that No 13 Rossbrook already has an offer of €440,000.

At the entrance to a development of close to 100 houses built by O’Flynn Construction back in the early ‘90s, there’s always been strong interest in these Model Farm Road homes.

No 13’s most recent past is as a rental so whoever buys can have fun re-decoratin: nothing major, just some freshening up, unless the buyer decides to extend — for example the kitchen — and there’s scope for that too, thanks to a generous back garden. There’s plenty of form in that regard as per lots of other houses in the neighbourhood.

No 13’s 1,500 sq ft covers a living room, family room, kitchen, utility, shower and a bedroom or study downstairs, with five bedrooms overhead, one en-suite, and the main bathroom.

Mr O’Flynn says Rossbrook is a “very popular residential area” at the top of Melbourn Road, within strolling distance of CIT/MTU, CUH and the IDA business park, and with easy access to the South Link road network. “There’s good interest, and it’s all families,” Mr O’Flynn says.

VERDICT: Lucky for someone, No 13 is a solid family home in a great location.

Greenmount, Cork city €300,000

Anyone strolling past 25 Greenmount Crescent off Barrack St would be forgiven for thinking it’s an entirely new build. It’s as good as, after a head-to-toe refurbishment by newcomers Box Line Developments.

A completely different house to the one that lay idle for 20 years, Box Line gutted it and cleared away an old lean-to toilet to the rear to make way for a new kitchen and guest WC. They insulated it inside and out, put in new windows and an Ultra Tech hardwood front door. Internally, they re-plastered and re-wired, painted walls, laid new floors and installed a zoned gas heating system with combi boiler. They even made provision for a car charger in the driveaway. A new Indian sandstone patio was laid adjacent to the living area, raised beds are ready for planting and the rear garden, finished with plum slate and timber sleepers, catches the sun most of the day. To the front is southwest facing, with parking for two cars.

Kevin Barry of Barry Auctioneers is selling, guiding at €300,000, and has every confidence he will make it and more. It was built to flip, he says, and the developers did “a super job” in this friendly, quiet neighbourhood, near the city centre. He predicts interest from first time buyers, investors with kids of college going age (it’s near UCC) or someone looking to trade down.

VERDICT: Epitome of “ready-to-go”.