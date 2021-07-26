Starter Homes: A big space with Aghada pier on the doorstep 

Upper Aghada, East Cork €285,000

A SUBSTANTIAL modern four-bed home for its €285,000 guide, No 10 Cluain Beg in Upper Aghada comes with a large kitchen extension and an attractively upgraded patio.

John Hornibrook of Colbert & Co says the 1,528 sq semi-detached house offers excellent space for family living. “It was built in 2003 and extended two years later,” he says, adding that the current owners have done a lot of redecorating since buying it in 2016.

“They put in new flooring and a marble fireplace and, in the garden at the rear, replaced decking with mint tinted sandstone slabs and added a stone-clad wall.” At the front, the house has a living room with a bay window and, at the rear, a large open plan space which has a kitchen with modern cream units and a long, extended dining area with a vaulted ceiling. There’s also a utility room and a guest WC.

The upper floor has a bathroom and four bedrooms — including one with an en suite and one which is used as an office.

The patio area at the rear — fitted out with a fire pit — looks like a good space for summer entertaining.

Located in a 12-house development a little over a kilometre from Aghada pier, the house is close to local amenities.

“It’s just a 15-minute drive from Midleton and a 30-minute one from the Jack Lynch Tunnel,” adds Mr Hornibrook.

VERDICT: Spacious and ready to move in to.

Ballycullane, Co Cork €260,000

THE owners of Retreat Cottage at Ballycullane near Conna have put in a lot of effort into making sure that their home lives up to its name.

The finishing touches involved planting flower-filled gardens and putting rose bushes by the front door but before that they extended and upgraded, adding the type of comforts you would want in a rural refuge.

Originally a small 1960s-built cottage it now has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and 1,900 sq ft of living space. Its modern comforts include an oak-fitted kitchen with granite worktop as well as solar panels.

It is, however, the acre of landscaped gardens — with flower beds, gravel paths, a patio, a large polytunnel and a detached garden room that does the most to make it look like the retreat that the owners wanted it to be.

Seeking offers of €260,000, selling agents Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan say the property was upgraded around 15 years ago and is in excellent condition. “The landscaped gardens are superb and the location is idyllic,’’ says auctioneer Donal Barry, adding that it’s within a 20-minute drive from both Fermoy and Midleton.

Overlooking the patio at the rear, the cottage has a large kitchen and a sitting room. Other accommodation includes a guest WC, a utility room, a bathroom and two bedrooms while upstairs there’s a bathroom and two additional bedrooms. In the gardens there are lawned areas with hedging and flowerbeds and at the rear there’s a patio with a built in BBQ and also a timber garden room.

VERDICT: A type of retreat that’s become popular inthe pandemic.

Richmond Hill, Cork city €185,000

A Two-bed terraced property at 71 Rathmore Terrace on Richmond Hill with a guide of €185,000 could represent an affordable opportunity for someone to become a homeowner instead of a tenant.

Selling agents Sherry FitzGerald say the property is beautifully maintained. “Tucked away in a cul de sac, just a 10-minute walk from the city centre it has views of Shandon Bells at the rear,’’ says auctioneer Gillian McDonnell.

Accommodation includes a sitting room, a kitchen diner, a bathroom/utility as well as two first floor bedrooms.

VERDICT: Likely to generate a lot of first-time buyer interest.

Carrigtwohill, Co Cork €200,000

The €200,000 asking price on 3 Tara Court in Carrigtwohill is likely to make the three-bed mid-terrace house attractive to both first-time buyers and investors.

Colbert & Co says the very well kept 1999 -built property offers good value at this price.

“It’s in the centre of the village close to train station, shops and sports families and could suit a young family or an investor due to its proximity to the IDA Business Park.”

VERDICT: With 30 viewings booked it’s not expected to be long on the market.