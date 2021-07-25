Broad trade-up appeal at €625k Heights, Broadale Cork home

THERE’S such a shortage of good, trade-up detached family homes in Cork’s Douglas hinterland that estate agent Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing reckons that the sale of No 20, The Heights in Maryborough should go very well.

Back garden at 20 The Heights, Broadale

It’s not just the general shortage that encourages him, though; the most recent resale (No 5) in this niche section of the Broadale development within the past year was a flyer too, and went over its €685,000 AMV to fetch just under €700k, with its buyers making adaptations to suit at a further extra expense afterward.

No 5 had 2,150 sq ft within, was just coming up on its 30th birthday and was in top-notch order, regularly updated with a rear sun-room and immaculate gardens, and was sold by agents Cohalan Downing Associates, showing on the Price Register just five months after its sales listing, at €695k in February.

Now, the same CDA agents have the similarly-sized No 20 fresh to market, and they guide this 2,130 sq ft family home at €625,000: given the exceptional buoyancy (and, indeed froth) in so many sections of the market, it should make this and more. Just how much more remains to be seen.....?

Height of comfort: living room at 20 The Heights

The Heights is a section of the McInerney Homes 1990s’ Broadale development set at the top of Maryborough Hill, with 36 serviced sites offered at the time, with each site getting a bit of flexibility as to house design and layout.

So, while there are broad similarities, there are also differences (and subsequent alterations and extensions) which make direct comparisons a bit more difficult to make, and since Broadale was started, the vicinity has grown significantly, with very recent road, cycle and bus lane improvements, and ongoing development at Glenveagh Homes’ continuation of the large Maryborough Ridge development.

Play or relaxation space

CDA’s Brian Olden says No 20 The Heights is well-located, on very good sized and mature grounds, with a well-proportioned internal layout.

Step inside...

In smart overall order, and with updated bathrooms and a C3 BER, it has an asymmetric front façade, part dash and brick, with some decorative roof ridge tiles, quite redolent of a type of design being built at the time by the likes of Bride View Homes.

Off to the right of a hall with plain tiled floor is a front reception room, a good, deep size at 17’ by 13’ or 5.3m X 4.2m, with inset or integrated black wood-burning stove in a white marble surround, with wide plank oak floor.

This wide-plant floor continues past a set of glazed, double doors, to a rear TV room/playroom with back garden views.

Dining room is next to a sun room

Also at ground are a dining room, laminate-floored with a gas-insert fireplace, with sliding patio door to sunroom/conservatory, a bedroom facing the front garden next to a guest bathroom, plus utility and kitchen with white painted, ORM-style units, island, tiled floor and chequerboard-style tiled splashback.

Up a carpeted stairs are three further bedrooms, one of them en suite, and the main bathroom with bath and separate shower, all recently upgraded and retiled.

Refreshed main bathroom at 20 The Heights

No 20 has gas central heating, a C3 BER, and the back garden has a westerly aspect, with a paved patio/BBQ area and shed, while there’s off-street parking to the front, with well-kept mature gardens.

Auctioneer Brian Olden says the location, in the greater Douglas area in a niche section of Broadale with strong, proven resales and values, is a trump card. The Price Register shows six resales in the Heights since 2014, at prices from €393,000 to €700,000, and also recorded is No 20’s last sale, in 2014, for a recorded €460,000.

VERDICT: Underbidders on last year’s offer of No 5 have a second chance to buy into the Heights?