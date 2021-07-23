Suburban garden a Covid-19 sanctuary at €340k Ballinlough Cork home

WELL, here’s one that was prepared earlier, as they say in the best cookery programmes – and the familiar line applies as equally to this wholly tasty Cork suburban townhouse, with a garden those in pandemic lockdowns could only dream of, professionally done back in 2007.

Thanks to Stay at Home restrictions of the past year and a half, most of the country has gone garden and outdoor space crazy; planting, landscaping, patio laying and luxuriating in the great outdoors, albeit often stuck with private and enclosed spaces.

Garden centres, DIY stores, builders providers and garden landscapers will all attest to the surge of attention paid to private outdoor spaces, and those lucky enough to have them will pay due tribute to their saving graces.

The benefit of mature planting!

However, as anyone who ever planted a bulb or a bush will know, it takes time for full glories to realise themselves through growth, and getting roots down safely to cope with drought, floods and frosts: annuals might assert themselves with vigour in year one, but it takes several years or a decade of two for the bones of proper landscaping to reap rich rewards.

Neat front garden at 8 Silverwood is only a taster for what's behind

The good news at 8 Silverwood, in Cork’s suburban Ballinlough, is that the planting and hard landscaping has been done now for a number of years, and the better news is that it’s for sale, so those yearning for a home with an exterior as liveable as its interior just need to line up, come to view, peruse the planting, and go a-bidding.

The three-bed, mid-terraced townhouse is fresh to market this week with auctioneer Jeremy Murphy, who guides the c 980 sq ft immaculate home at €340,000: it’s going to prove popular, and should sell within this sunny season too.

Tree fern is one of three planted, but winter snows took out two a few years back. Garden was designed for easy maintenance, says the owner

No 8 Silverwood is at the Ballintemple end of the Ballinlough Road, near Churchyard Lane, Cork Constitution, and the new homes development Ayslebury of about 60 homes and apartments, and where prices of the larger detached have tipped over the €700,000 mark.

The owner of the walk-in order No 8 Silverwood is relocating to another home, even closer to the city centre, with scope to replicate what she’s done in this garden, and she pays tribute to the work done for her here by garden landscaper Eoin Nolan, of EN Garden Design.

She says she asked him for a low-maintenance but aesthetically pleasing garden, and he worked his magic here in 2007, with a mix of hard and soft landscaping, now all fully borne fruit.

When she arrived, a family had been in occupation and the garden of this had an apple tree, and little else at the time.

Now, glories include a wide mix of maples and an Acer Palmatum near the patio, with green leaves in the summer, turning an autumnal yellow, as the bark goes red.

There's also laburnum, agapanthus (just about to burst out into blowsy blue and white blossoms for viewings!), aliums such as Society Garlic (Tulbaghia Violacea), and a mature Dicksonia tree fern with Nadina Firepower around the base .

Initially, the garden at No 8 had three of these costly tree ferns, but a particularly hard winter took out two of the three. The surviving one gets cosseted with cosy fleeces each winter as a precaution against going the same way.

The garden’s quite deep too, so is set out in two tiers, with sheltered lawn to the back and a paved patio/seating area interspersed with gravel and stone fringed beds closer to the back of the house.

Rear dining room and kitchen at 8 Silverwood

Internally, it’s mint too, with a linked kitchen/diner space to the back, with glazed double doors to the stone-flagged patio, and the back room has a black and white chequered tiled floor, with quality oak kitchen units in a galley style L-shape.

Front living room

The front reception room has varnished wide plank French pine floors, as does the hall and guest WC, and the living room has a slight bay window, cast iron fireplace in a timber surround and double doors with small glazed panes linking it to the hall.

Overhead are three bedrooms, one re-floored with Amtico and both its en-suite and the main family bathroom (with shower over bath) have been recently upgraded with smart tiling, and the basin in the main bathroom is up on a pink granite top.

No 8 has a new gas boiler, and gets and impressive B3 BER. The row of 12 townhouses, in runs of three/fours, was built by O’Flynn construction at the later end of the 1990s, with Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin a near-neighbour across the Ballinlough Road in Silverdale.

The Price Register doesn’t show any Silverwood resales at all since 2010, but one has recently gone ‘sale agreed’ as an executor sale. Our records show No 1 Silverwood offered back in 2006 at €355,000, and it’s understood it sold at that time - near market’s peak - for c €360,000.

Apart from No 8’s indoor and outdoor attractions, other plusses include cul de sac setting with parking, a very regular bus services, sports, school and social amenities all to hand, as well as the public park at Beaumont Quarry 200 metres away across Churchyard Lane, with more parks in Ballinlough.

Ballintemple and the Marina leading to Blackrock are a walk away, as is Douglas village, and the city centre’s a manageable walk also.

VERDICT: an absolute, year-round box-ticker that served its owner well during lockdowns.