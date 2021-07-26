Where you can walk in fields of gold in Ladysbridge

Ladysbridge, East Cork

L

THEY say good things come in threes, and with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and an A3 energy rating, No 45 Dealg Bán looks like a winner.

“Everyone loves this estate, it’s so well done and so close to beaches,” says Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties, and having sold many homes in the Ladysbridge area, he should know.

His most recent Dealg Bán sale, No 42, reached €289,000, according to the Property Price Register, He’s guiding No 45 at €270,000.

The ground floor in the 1,300 sq ft home is a cut above what you find in many semis, where a kitchen diner and sitting room generally make up the bulk of the living space. No 45 however has the bonus of a lovely sunroom.

Living room

There’s also a utility and guest WC, and overhead, three bedrooms (one ensuite) and the family bathroom.

Outside, there’s off street parking to the front, and to the rear, French doors open from the sunroom to a patio area and a west-facing rear lawn.

Built in 2015, No 45 has had just one set of owners, who are trading up locally. The house they leave behind is in excellent shape and in a great location, five minutes from Garryvoe Beach, overlooking fields of barley to the rear, close to Kilcredan National School and within easy striking distance of a scenic loop walk that takes you to Castlemartyr Resort.

Mr Kennedy is expecting keen interest, especially from families looking for a starter home, in what is a young neighbourhood.

VERDICT: Nicely-priced, good quality family home, close to fabulous outdoor amenities.