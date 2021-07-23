Which side of the pump do you live on in Ballintemple? It counts...

CORKONIANS are familiar with the phrase “From the wrong side of the river” but who knew you could be from the wrong side of a pump?

Anyone who says they live in the genteel suburb of Ballintemple may find themselves faced with the Reggie-esque question “are you above or below the pump?” Be careful how you answer, because local pub-grown folklore says it will determine your social standing. It’s a tricky one, as no-one seems to know the pump's whereabouts.

With this in mind the arrival to market of 8 Ardfoyle Place in Ballintemple could start a local form of geocaching, with would-be-buyers using navigational aids to try and locate the pump.

Don’t fret if it can’t be found, there’s nothing wrong with Ardfoyle Place - it’s on the Blackrock Road, part of a gorgeous, Edwardian-era suburban terrace, where, as the Property Price Register shows, houses rarely come up for sale, just two since 2010, No 1 in 2016, which came to market for €385,000 and sold for €420,000, and No 9, which sold in 2017 for €360,000.

Tim Sullivan of Timothy Sullivan & Associates has just brought mid-terrace No 8 to market, with no clue as to which side of the pump it is on.

What he can say for sure is that it was built in 1932 - there’s a plaque that says so - and that it’s a “very attractive house”.

He can also say it needs a major overhaul - new kitchen, insulation, the works - because it’s been a very long term rental, only recently vacant. There’s also the potential to reinstate some original features, Mr Sullivan says.

“There will be a spend on it, but it’s at a very affordable price of €350,000 and for that you get nearly 1,200 sq ft in a fantastic location, the most central in Ballintemple,” he says.

No 8 comes with a sitting room, dining room and kitchen on the ground floor, and three bedrooms and a bathroom overhead.

There’s a garden front and rear, with residents having the benefit of a private laneway to access the rear garden as well as garage parking.

Mr Sullivan says it will be a family home “110%” because Ballintemple is a sought-after, mature neighbourhood, down the road from Blackrock village, from the nearly completed new Marina Park, the Blackrock to Passage Greenway, with schools, hospitality, recreational facilities and the city centre within easy reach.

VERDICT: No need to pump it up. The location will sell it.