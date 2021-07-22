THE price tag of €145,000 is enough to make 12 Woods Place jump to the top of some home hunters and investors’ radar – but that fact it’s for a house designed by one of Ireland’s better known architects, Tom de Paor as his first domestic commission nearly 25 years ago is even more notable.

The Mews, Woods Place, York Street, Cork City.

On offer this week via estate agent Laura Pratt of Lisney’s Cork offices is Mews House/12 Woods Place, off York Street and above the brand new city micro-hotel ReZz, at that hill’s junction with MacCurtain Street.

Catch a few zzz's. REZz Cork at the foot of York Street is opening this week taking its first guests.

Coincidentally, the brand new hotel, and No 12, have a key feature in common even if separated by over two decades in design philosophy – a sort of Japanese ‘pod’ approach to space, and that small can be beautiful.

Read More Shabby could become chic once more at €145k Cork home by top Irish architect Tom de Paor

When first built back around 1997, No 12 Woods Place carried the title ‘Wallpaper House’ as its original owners had planned to finish the internal space with wood panelling and wallpapers.

As it turns out, the wallpaper theme was never delivered on, but the cut and pasted Wallpepar House name stuck for years, as the entirely quirky and definitely one-off, stacked cube house featured in design magazines, books, newspapers, and elsewhere, in an earlier digital media world.

It was the first house built to commission by architect Tom (or Tomás) de Paor, whose profile rose sharply in the first decade even of his career, getting the UK title Young Architect of the Year in 2003 as the second Irish architect to get this award in its early days after Niall McLoughlin.

De Paor represented Ireland in the Venice Biennale with a pavilion piece called NA3, a large structure made of stacked peat briquettes (before bales of Bord na Mona briquettes become an endangered species on their own right!), and has worked with National Sculpture Factory in Cork also. He has represented Ireland at other international events, lectures, became a member of Aosdána, his output included houses for a number of artists, he was a resident an International Fellow of British architecture body RIBA, and was twice nominated for the prestigious Mies Van Der Rohe Award.

(For design/architecture ‘heads,’ another award-garlanded Cork house sharing a Mies van Der Award nomination is due to market in coming weeks, priced at multiples of the €145,000 AMV of Wallpaper House, and also carrying a similarly engaging name/title.)

De Paor, who graduated from UCD in 1991, did the Visitor Centre at the Ballincollig Powdermills, and it was due to that commission that he found the Cork city centre client for Wallpaper House.

Hill Street...blues? York Street, Cork City, with Woods Place just left of the blue-painted York House, and the new REZz hotel at the junction with MacCurtain Street.

Effectively built as an annex for a period-era guest house on York Street (it’s the super-steep hill that runs from MacCurtain Street to Wellington Road, along the side of the old Thompsons bakery, in the heart of what’s now branded as the Victorian Quarter,) it’s since changed hands several times from its first iteration, and, frankly, doesn’t seem to have been cherished as an architectural icon by at least some of its owners in nearly 25 years.

The Mews 12 Woods Place York Street Wallpaper House Tom de Paor architect

That fact it needs a decent refurb though is reflected in the asking price, which at €145k is less than most city one- and two-bed apartments. In fact, the property website Myhome.ie lists just 16 city properties under the €150,000 mark this month, and about half of them are sites, or as good as sites/rebuilds.

No 12 (maybe it’s time to drop the Wallpaper House moniker architects know it as, unless the next owner rolls out its naming destiny?) has 85 sq m meters, or 915 sq ft, over its three levels, but as there are two stairs to be accommodated within also, space can appear tight.

In fact, at least one room measurement in each room is under 10’, with most rectangular in shape, such as bedrooms at the ground and top/second floor, and nearly 9’ by 20’ each.

Micro? Ground floor bedroom at Mews House

The middle level is home to a kitchen/dining room, with utility off, plus a full-width but shallow living room, about 18’ by 10’ with big picture window, facing south, towards the new Meitheal Architects-designed REZz hotel rear where pod-sized bedrooms are 10-20 sq meters each.

Pod bedroom at REZz

The top floor’s bedroom has French door access to a balcony with city views/glimpses, and a new owner may opt to keep The Mews/No 12/exWallpaper House as a one-bed and use the top floor as a further living/outdoor space.

In 2016, this house’s designer was made Design Critic at the Harvard Graduate School of Design, and in one of his many ‘mature, mid-career interviews, architect Tom DePaor described working on a number of homes and buildings ‘in the round,’ not designed ever to be extended, and looking back, No 12, his first house build, may indeed have laid down the marker for what was to follow!

He was interviewed back in 2003 for this paper when Wallpaper House also came to market, with a then-€250,000 price guide and even back then had faded from ‘fresh new box’ feel, needing TLC new owners.

Back then, he commented of it as a tender but unruly eight-year old build “I’m really fond of it — it’s the first house we did and I’d love to see it,” offering to revisit and give tips on freshening it up.

What it sold for at that time isn’t public knowledge as it was in pre-Price Register days, but the Register records it selling once more, in 2015, as The Mews House, Woods Place, at €110,000.

Apart from No 12, No 6 Woods Place sold in 2017 for €160,000, and No 2 sold in 2016 for €175,000.

The area has another design quirk with the presence nearby of the Trinity Presbyterian Church, off Little William Street and Summerhill South, the 19th gothic build with the distinctly crooked spire.

Work continued this week on REZz, Cork.