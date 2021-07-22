Prettily restyled fisherman's cottage at the more affordable end of Kinsale home fare

MODEST in size, reasonably modest in price, but with million dollar views, No 6 Ferryview cottage in Kinsale is just what the doctor ordered after more than a year of tussling with Covid and its malign anti-foreign-travel side effects.

Now that seeking solace by the coast has become a national pastime, expect high demand for this home. Unlike some Kinsale properties, it’s not the price of a superyacht. On sale for €395,000 with Engel and Volkers, it’s your classic seaside cottage in a terraced row of quaint, painted, homes that once housed fishermen.

It’s the kind of property where the briny tang of scallops carries through the half door. No need here for seashell resonance to see us through more lockdowns — the sound of the sea is real.

No 6 is tucked into the rocky ridge of Compass Hill, with 17th century James Fort on a promontory across the bay, and on the far side of that promontory, the Dock Beach. A car will get you to the popular Dock in four minutes or to Garretstown Beach in less than 15, where you will find a good expanse of sandy coastline, a favourite with swimmers, surfers, kayakers, walkers, etc. Corkonians travel there in their droves from the city every summer — and off season — and the owner of No 6 was among them. She carries with her fond childhood memories of the Sunday drive to Kinsale (for a bite to eat, maybe at Man Friday’s or the Blue Haven, long before Kinsale became the unofficial gourmet capital of Ireland) and of swims at Garretstown. Such was the strength of those memories that when, many years later, she and her husband were looking for a holiday home, instinct took her back to Kinsale.

“We were living on Leinster Road in Rathmines in the heart of Dublin and we were keen to buy a holiday home. Lots of people were looking abroad, but we decided on Ireland.

“I’m from Cork, so there was an obvious draw for me, I had family and friends there. When I was growing up, we used to go to Garretstown Beach a lot, and Kinsale, and we decided to have a look there.

“My husband and myself travelled down and No 6 Ferryview, World’s End, was just the second house we looked at. It was so lovely and quaint and it had a half door, which made it safe for young kids. What’s more, nothing was ever going to block our view,” she says.

The vendors at the time were a UK couple, Stanley and Joy, who had befriended local fishermen, and who treated the current owner and her husband to the freshest of prawns from the nearby pier during a subsequent viewing. Stanley and Joy had carried out some renovations at No 6 — a four room traditional fisherman’s cottage — but the kitchen was still pretty dark for the new owners’ liking.

They bought in 2002 and rented it out for the first couple of years before deciding to relocate there themselves, but not before carrying out substantial renovations in 2005/2006.

For this, they brought in Bandon-based architect Úna O’Sullivan.

“She designed what is there today. She pulled the kitchen out and put in a double height ceiling and put the kitchen back. She made maximum use of its potential.

“I love watching people’s faces when they come in the front door. They get an unexpected surprise when they see the space and the brightness,” the owner says.

Composite decking was installed outback — a real suntrap, and also somewhere to hang out clothes. Spotlights were mounted on the rock to the rear to create atmosphere in the evenings.

On a total floor area of c84 sqm, downstairs includes that open plan kitchen-cum-dining area and a large living room, as well as two bedrooms, one with an ensuite.

The third bedroom and a family bathroom are upstairs.

The rear extension is the key feature, with its vaulted ceiling, large double height window and four veluxes, and French doors to the south-west facing patio.

The owners lived at No 6 with their young children for a couple of years — the husband commuted, the house was on the right side of Kinsale for the airport — but they eventually outgrew it and migrated further out of town to more space.

“I always miss not living so close to town and whenever we had a switchover of tenants (rare enough, they tended to stay) we would try spend some time there.

“I loved the view out over the Marina (Castlepark) and watching all the activity on the water and the herons nesting and the dive boat at anchor nearby.

“The kids loved it too, and there were plenty of schools nearby and the beach and the rugby club and equestrian centre. It’s a great place to bring up kids,” she says.

Selling agent Ron Krueger says No 6 is generating good interest, and would make a great holiday home, with no maintenance required, an ideal “lock and leave” option, just five minutes from “everywhere” and two minutes from the Trident Hotel.

“We are seeing interest from all over the country and also overseas, but predominantly Irish people looking for a holiday home in Kinsale.

“There is also some interest in No 6 as a family home and as a starter home,” he says, adding that the location is “ideal”.

VERDICT: Likely to be stiff competition for this one.