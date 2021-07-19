Property Focus: Lismore seeing a run on large period homes

Built by the Duke of Devonshire as the shooting lodge for guests of Lismore Castle, Co Waterford, in 1830, Ballyrafter House is one of three large estate properties to come on the market in the Lismore area in recent times.
Now a country house hotel with some 9,600 sq ft of accommodation including 14 bedrooms, numerous bathrooms, and its own bar, it carries a guide of €1.15m.
Joint selling agents Sherry FitzGerald Reynolds, Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes, and auctioneer Brian Gleeson believe this graceful Georgian property with almost 3.5 acres of gardens has all the ingredients needed for a luxurious boutique hotel or an exceptional family home. They say the idyllically secluded house, near the river Blackwater, is already catching a lot of interest of Dublin buyers hunting for large homes and is being looked at for its commercial potential.
: A rare opportunity to buy a period home that’s had few owners and last sold 60 years ago.
A modern, almost new four-bed bungalow at Currareigh, 5km from Lismore, offers the kind of space and tranquillity that buyers have been moving to the country to find since the pandemic started.
The property has over three-quarters of an acre of gardens. Cormac Curran of Sherry FitzGerald Reynolds explains that although the property was built in 2006 it has only recently been finished on the inside. “It has a high standard of finish, quality flooring and bathroom fittings and a high B3 BER. All that remains for a buyer to do is to put in a fitted kitchen.” Mr Curran says the location is tranquil and scenic with views over the River Bride and that the spacious south facing bungalow is perfect for remote working.
: Oodles of space and a good price.
There don’t seem to be a great many properties on the market in Lismore that don’t at least have some connection to the Duke of Devonshire and Lismore Castle — but River Cottage on Chapel Street is not one of them.
An estate worker’s cottage dating from the late 1800s, it’s been refurbished and upgraded in recent years as an Airbnb rental. Auctioneer Michael O’Leary says the cottage is old world and charming and would make an inexpensive buy for a young buyer. “It’s also being viewed by a few retirees, but could also be bought as a rental property,” he adds.
Prettily decorated, as you would expect from an Airbnb property in a picturesque heritage town, it has a small veranda area at the front and an enclosed garden at the rear.
: Inexpensive and cute.
Nine currently under construction properties at The Mills on the outskirts of Lismore, are probably the first new estate houses to be built in the town for years.
The properties are being built by Cooney Construction on an undeveloped site it acquired at The Mills, an existing development of over 50 houses which originally launched in 2015.
REA Spratt auctioneers are the selling agents for the new batch of houses which includes 1,320 sq ft three-bed semis (pictured) for €235,000 as well as 1,540 sq ft ones four-bed detached ones for €285,000.
Auctioneer Eamonn Spratt says given the shortage of new housing in the town the interest has been strong.
: Opportunities to buy new A2 rated houses in Lismore are very limited.