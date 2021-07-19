Midleton walk-in home with rear wow-factor for €345,000

A GRÁ for large open-plan rear extensions has emerged as something of a theme at Cypress Circus homes in Broomfield, Midleton.

No 23 Cypress Circus, Midleton

Each of three Broomfield properties featured in these pages in the past 12 months underwent similar extensions/remodelling - Nos 9 and 31 Cypress Circus, and now No 23, featured here. The other trend is for these homes to sell well above the asking price - a nearby property recently went sale agreed at €390,000, from an asking price of €345,000.

James Colbert of Colbert and Co is handling the sale of No 23, guiding at €345,000, for this 1600 sq ft, four-bed, extended, semi-d, with a terrific open plan kitchen/dining/living area at its core.

Built in 2005, previous owners renovated it and sold it in 2017 for €315,000.

Mr Colbert says the current owners loved living in this quiet cul de sac - that it’s very popular with families, within a 20 minute walk of Midleton train station and a very generous retail offering in the town centre - but they are trading up now locally.

The house they are leaving is a three-storey and one of the few in the estate to go with the option of an additional bathroom on the top floor, Mr Colbert says, bringing the tally to four. Bedrooms are two apiece on each floor, with an ensuite on the first floor and a separate WC. Additional accommodation includes a living room and WC on the ground floor.

For lovers of low maintenance lawns, the rear garden is astroturf and there's a nice patio and raised flower beds.

VERDICT: Lots of nice design detail in this fresh, contemporary, family home in a winning location.